American Legion and VFW Host Annual Bingo Event

Held at Healy Hall, the annual event will boost the coffers of local veteran groups.

By Hayden FRANKLIN

On Friday night, American Legion Post 288 will hold its 12th annual community bingo fundraiser. Bingo night will take place at Healy Hall at Holy Redeemer Church, 2361 Del Mar Ave. in Montrose. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 6 p.m. The event will include a total of 15 bingo games, an opportunity drawing with exciting prizes, and food and beverages available for purchase.

The admission fee is $25, which includes the purchase of 10 bingo cards (four games per card) including the final “blackout” game of the evening. Each game pays a prize of $100 cash. A bonus “icebreaker” game (which is expected to be called by Rep. Judy Chu) is available for players who bring in a coupon (found on page 6 of this paper) or by paying $1 for an extra card.

Three additional bonus games will be available for purchase for $1 per card and are played intermittently throughout the evening. The blackout game, the final game of the night, will be won by the player/s who has all numbers marked on their card/s. That prize is $250.

The evening also features an opportunity drawing. Tickets can be bought for $1 each. Among the prizes is a special one that will be sure to excite the racing enthusiast: an authentic NASCAR helmet signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 support numerous non-profits in addition to their main focus of supporting veterans. Every year the American Legion and VFW send gift cards to active service military. Their members also provide meals for some of the elderly local veterans who are homebound and they also help those in need. They also provide support for Operation Gratitude, a program that has distributed about 3.5 million care packages containing items to boost the morale of service members, giving them reminders of home. This is in addition to the youth organizations they support including the Crescenta Valley High School JROTC, Prom Plus, Girl and Boy Scout organizations and the Fire House youth center.

The funds raised through bingo will go toward these many organizations and programs that the veterans support.

For more information on the American Legion’s charity and service efforts visit www.vetspost288.com.