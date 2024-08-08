The International Gem & Jewelry Show Sparkles

By Ruth SOWBY

The Pasadena Convention Center-based Gem & Jewelry Show opened on July 19 with record crowds over its three days. The direct-to-consumer jewelry show brings together under one roof wholesalers, manufacturers and designers – no middlemen necessary.  

Rings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches were available in all price ranges. Especially popular, though, were strips of beads starting at $1 for do-it-yourself jewelry makers. Also available were $29 loose gems ready to fit into empty settings. Unique pieces at bargain prices included a colorful bracelet of agate discs for $200 – a steal.  

A kaleidoscope of colors greeted visitors to the International Gem and Jewelry Show in Pasadena. These are beads sold by the string going from from $1 to $100.

Wholesalers had even better deals. A shiny necklace of three “gold” hearts was $15. That was because the hearts were made of gold-plated stainless steel. On the other side of the price range was an opal brooch for $23,000! There was something for everyone, even a snack bar with hot dogs and cookies for those who needed extra energy to do more shopping. 

La Crescenta resident Suzette Van Sleuween enjoys the delights of Pasadena’s International Gem and Jewelry Show in her own backyard. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

La Crescenta resident Suzette Van Sleeuwen is an expert do-it-yourselfer. She couldn’t resist the loose gems and beads for her unfinished jewelry at home. She even came back the next day to check out more. With a free re-entry ticket she avoided the $8 entrance fee.  

“I’m like a kid in a candy store … I mean ‘jewelry store,’” said Van Sleeuwen.

Beads in every size, shape and color could be had for pennies at the International Gem & Jewelry Show in Pasadena.
Record attendance numbers brought jewelry fans to the Gem & Jewelry Show at the Pasadena Convention Center for its Friday, July 19, opening.

