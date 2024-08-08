The International Gem & Jewelry Show Sparkles

By Ruth SOWBY

The Pasadena Convention Center-based Gem & Jewelry Show opened on July 19 with record crowds over its three days. The direct-to-consumer jewelry show brings together under one roof wholesalers, manufacturers and designers – no middlemen necessary.

Rings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches were available in all price ranges. Especially popular, though, were strips of beads starting at $1 for do-it-yourself jewelry makers. Also available were $29 loose gems ready to fit into empty settings. Unique pieces at bargain prices included a colorful bracelet of agate discs for $200 – a steal.

Wholesalers had even better deals. A shiny necklace of three “gold” hearts was $15. That was because the hearts were made of gold-plated stainless steel. On the other side of the price range was an opal brooch for $23,000! There was something for everyone, even a snack bar with hot dogs and cookies for those who needed extra energy to do more shopping.

La Crescenta resident Suzette Van Sleeuwen is an expert do-it-yourselfer. She couldn’t resist the loose gems and beads for her unfinished jewelry at home. She even came back the next day to check out more. With a free re-entry ticket she avoided the $8 entrance fee.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store … I mean ‘jewelry store,’” said Van Sleeuwen.