Glendale Arts Summer Soiree Celebrates The Laemmles

By Ruth SOWBY

On a balmy late afternoon in the courtyard of Glendale’s ace/121 Gallery Laemmle theaters leader Greg Laemmle was honored with Glendale Arts’ inaugural award, The Aura. The award recognizes “luminaries who power the arts.” Greg Laemmle was present to accept the award. Also honored was his wife Tish Laemmle who was not able to attend the ceremony.

Laemmle Theatres span three generations. In 1938 brothers Max and Kurt Laemmle opened their first arthouse in Highland Park. Today, seven Laemmle multiplexes are located in Southern California. The Laemmle Glendale is the home of Glendale Arts’ Glendale International Film Festival. The festival, marking its 10th anniversary, will screen the award-winning films this fall.

Glendale Arts’ connection with the Laemmles began with the screening of Festival films. It continues with the Laemmle Charitable Foundation as one of the sponsors of the Summer Soiree.

The evening’s program began with a welcome by Glendale Arts Chair Marci DeSousa. She then introduced emcee Ellina Abovian. Abovian is a KTLA news reporter. She grew up in and currently lives in Glendale. Silent and live auctions filled out the evening. The highlight of the program was the presentation of The Aura award to Laemmle.

At $150 per ticket ($121 for early birds) expected proceeds from the evening is $20,000.

“We wanted to bring people together from many interests and create a synergy between programs,” said Glendale Arts CEO Nina Crowe.