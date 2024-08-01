Santa Comes Early for the Christmas Sale at the Glendale Assistance League

By Ruth SOWBY

Every year the Glendale Assistance League’s Christmas sale gets bigger and bigger – more holiday items, more customers and more profits. At its opening on July 25 dozens of shoppers lined up to be among the first to grab Christmas goodies at bargain basement prices. (Holiday decorations, for instance, went for pennies. A few yards of gold ribbon went for 50 cents. Three silver bows were priced at $1.)

Also up for sale were ornaments, lights, jewelry, silverware, nativities, toys and holiday clothing. A first for the annual Christmas sale was a silent auction. A favorite was a complete dining set of Spode china donated by Christmas sale chair Hermineh Babayan.

Assistance League volunteers save their holiday donations from the past year for the Christmas sale. Hancock resident and League volunteer Yuanitabeth Morgan knew the Glendale League had the best stuff. Willing to drive a few extra miles, she headed for the clothing racks that held non-Christmas ensembles.

Shopping at the Christmas sale, at the ALG thrift shop Thrift Alley, is more than a way to save money. This year’s projected proceeds from the three-day sale is about $5,000. The funds will go toward the League philanthropies such as scholarships for Glendale students, a monthly discounted lunch for senior citizens and clothing for needy children attending local schools.

The Glendale Assistance League is celebrating 80 years of community service.