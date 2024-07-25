WOW – Women Of Wrestling Comes to Glendale

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce and WOW Television Enterprises, LLC announced a first-of-its kind alliance that will bring eight worldwide televised live events to Glendale. Kicking off on Friday, Aug. 2, Glendale’s state-of-the-art movie and television studio, East End Studios, will host the high-flying WOW Superheroes as they battle in the ring.

“We are excited to help facilitate the support of our new member WOW and this fun, family-friendly entertainment for our community of businesses and families,” said Judee Kendall, president and CEO of Glendale Chamber of Commerce. “While we continue to support the growth of our business community, we will work with WOW to bring valued financial support to our community charities and non-profits.”

“Glendale is a special city that represents a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. This foundation mirrors that of our athletic roster of WOW Superheroes,” said David McLane, CEO of WOW. “With our new membership in the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, we are working with local organizations and businesses to bolster our events, and identifying charities and non-profits that could benefit from WOW’s financial and community support.”

WOW and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce will work with community partners to create access to free event tickets and financial benefits from WOW for interested non-profits and charities of the community.

WOW, which is co-owned and co-founded by Los Angeles Lakers majority owner and governor Jeanie Buss and McLane, is the only all women’s wrestling league seen worldwide on television. WOW is seen in syndication in 100% of U.S. TV markets. Locally, KCAL television broadcasts WOW each Saturday at 11 p.m. The WOW events will rival a Broadway theatrical production with spectacular lighting, music and drama playing out over four weeks in August with over 50 WOW Superheroes doing battle. And for the first time-ever, local wrestler, Armenia’s own Tatevik Hunanyan, will wrestle.

“Tatevik is the Armenian Warrior,” boasted WOW’s McLane.

Location entry for the live events will be the East End Studios back gates, located at 1230 S. Maryland Ave. with admission starting at 4:30 p.m. for each event. Event entertainment and matches take place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Locally owned and operated, Let’s Taco Bout It food truck will be serving tacos and beverages for purchase on-site while fans will also enjoy beer, wine and a specially branded WOW mix-drink inside the venue for purchase.

Tickets range from $25 for children, $75 for adults and $175 for limited VIP Experience tickets that include pre-show hospitality meet and greets with WOW Superheroes, ringside photo opportunities and free swag gift bags, which are also available through Universe.com, Ticketmaster and WOWE.com. Charitable organizations and non-profits that are members of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce are encouraged to email the Chamber at events@glendalechamber.com to secure the Chamber’s special code for free tickets. To inquire about non-profit and charity participation email info@glendalechamber.com.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is the premier all-female sports entertainment property, co-owned and co-founded by sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S. As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The WOW East End Studios live event dates are: grand opening weekend Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3; Week #2 Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9; Week #3 Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17; Week #4 Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.