Popular Pioneer Picnic Held in Sunland

By Ruth SOWBY

More than 100 community folk enjoyed hot dogs, root beer floats and each other on the Sunland field on Hillrose Street to celebrate Pioneer Day. The Pioneer picnic was held on Saturday evening, July 20, commemorating July 24, 1847 when thousands of pioneers crossed the plains with their wagons to reach Utah and other Western states. Today, 187 years later, members of the Church of Latter-day Saints from the Sunland congregation and their neighbors gathered to celebrate the historic occasion.

Mormons from 1847 would never have limbo-ed under a horizontal pole. But that was the favorite activity of the girls. Boys took over the field with softball. Their parents snacked and visited.

According to member Mike Thatcher, “We are stronger coming together with the community.”

All were invited to the free event.