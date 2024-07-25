Community Plans for National Night Out

By Clare BUCHANAN and Mary O’KEEFE

National Night Out (NNO) events will be held across the nation on Aug. 6. In many areas neighbors and organizations will join law enforcement at local events with the goal of bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement.

Held since the 1970s, NNO is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. According to its website, NNO enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, according to NNO.org.

At many sites throughout the area law enforcement and fire department representatives will be on hand to answer questions from the public.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station will host a NNO event at the station at 4554 Briggs Ave. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to LASD, members will be on-site from the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Montrose Search and Rescue, LA County Fire Dept., Angeles National Forest and other community organizations.

There will also be free hotdogs, activities for kids and classic cars from the Early Rodders.

Sparr Heights will be hosting its NNO event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For five years, Buena Vista Avenue has been closed to vehicular traffic for NNO. Expected at the Sparr Heights event are members of the Glendale Police Dept. as well as members of the fire department. This event is volunteer-run and similar events will be taking place across Glendale.

According to Ron Scott, a Sparr Heights homeowner and volunteer responsible for organizing the NNO event, at Sparr Heights there will be four food trucks, DJs, activities for kids and opportunities to meet first responders. In the past three years, Scott said what started out as a block party has grown into a neighborhood event. He added the Sparr Heights NNO event is expecting 200-300 folks to come out and participate. Neighbor tables will be set up at the event so fellow Sparr Heights residents can learn how to prepare for a number of emergencies.

To find more Glendale neighborhoods hosting NNO nights visit https://tinyurl.com/42sbxfs6.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga, is also hosting a NNO event on Aug. 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Little Landers Park. LAPD officers and first responders will join neighbors to enjoy live music and food, learn about community service providers and more. Bolton Hall Museum will also be open for visits.

In Burbank, police will also be hosting a NNO event on Aug. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Johnny Carson Park, 400 Bob Hope Drive in Burbank. Over 30 vendors are expected at the event that will include fun games, prizes and giveaways. Burbank Police emergency vehicles and equipment will be on display and there will be the chance to talk with Burbank police officers.