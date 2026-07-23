Communities Prepare for National Night Out

Local neighborhoods go all out for annual event.

By Clare BUCHANAN

National Night Out takes place this year on Tuesday, Aug. 4. It is a time that encourages families to spend an evening with local safety enforcement personnel and fellow community members. Here in the Crescenta Valley, several organizations are hosting their own National Night Out activities.

National Night Out started in 1984 and was sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch. With a strong response (initially 2.5 million residents participated) the 1984 event has evolved into events that highlight the relationships between residents and police officers.

The Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a National Night Out event at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can enjoy time spent interacting with members of their local sheriff’s station and their fellow neighbors. Kids will have the opportunity to ask Sheriff Explorers questions about their program as well as interact with detectives and even Montrose Search And Rescue team members. There will also be a magic show and an opportunity for kids to “dunk a cop” as part of a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Other organizations will be present at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station event including the La Crescenta Library, Ralph’s, Starbucks and the Dept. of Mental Health. Families will also be treated to free hot dogs, chips and soda.

Sparr Heights will also be pulling together a National Night Out “block party” on Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunview Avenue. Founded by Ron Scott, the Sparr Heights Connect and Prepare group is one of the organizations that has helped organize the event for the past five years.

“Our event features food trucks, games, first responders and an opportunity to connect with our Sparr Heights neighbors,” said Melanie McKinnell, one of the ambassadors of Sparr Heights Connect and Prepare.

Four food trucks will be present at Sparr Height’s National Night Out with a variety of different foods for families to purchase. These include Birrieria Las Gemelas, Brown’s BBQ, Triple Beam Pizza and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. Attendees will also be able to play wiffleball, ladder toss and other games at the evening’s event.

Last year, Sparr Height’s National Night Out received high praise from City Council member Elen Asatryan.

“This is one of the best, most organized NNO events I’ve ever been to,” she said. “This is fantastic. This is a terrific example of a neighborhood really coming together.”

As is the tradition, the Glendale Fire Dept. will be present at the event to showcase a hook and ladder truck, which has proved to be popular over the yearsamong kids. The Glendale Police Dept. will also provide a squad car as well, allowing an opportunity for first responders and residents of Sparr Heights to mingle and enjoy an evening outside.

“Last year we had over 200 people come together to share community and enjoy the festivities,” said McKinnell. “We are hoping to see many more of our neighbors this year and have the biggest turnout yet.”