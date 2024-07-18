Calling All Car Enthusiasts

Brand Boulevard will be the place for folks to check out a variety of classic vehicles.

By Clare BUCHANAN

On Saturday, July 20, the City of Glendale invites the community to its annual Cruise Night. The event will take place on Brand Boulevard from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will spotlight over 400 vehicles ready to be checked out. The city has been hosting this show for decades; this year marks the 29th annual event. Trophies in several categories will be awarded to car owners and decided upon by a panel of judges during the event. For the first time, this event will feature modified imported and exotic cars that will be showcased alongside the classic cars. Cruise Night is a family-friendly event and admission is free. The festivities are proudly presented by this year’s largest sponsor, BMW. Platinum sponsors include the City of Glendale and the historic (and iconic) Alex Theatre. Local sponsors include Porto’s, Crescenta Valley Weekly and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Three tribute bands will be playing throughout the evening followed by a fireworks show as the evening wraps up at 10:30 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to see live music from The Springsteen Experience, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band. A Doobie Brothers tribute band, China Grove, will also be performing for audiences. And for Bob Dylan fans, the Tambourine Man tribute band will be rocking out at Cruise Night as well.

According to Gabrielle Goglia with the City of Glendale, the show is expected to draw in 35,000 – 45,000 people throughout the evening. The City of Glendale’s economic and community development teams have been working to bring in the crowds for this event. Goglia noted the city wants to “include everybody as much as possible.” For families that want to avoid the traffic rush in Downtown Glendale, they can go online to glendalecruisenight.com and find information on valet bike parking as well as information on car parking. Also, listening devices are available to anyone who may need them. Requests for listening devices must be made 24 hours before the event by calling (818) 548-6464. Visitors can also call that number or visit the website glendalecruisenight.com for additional information.