Glendale Hosts 31st Annual Cruise Night

Live music, information booths and more awaits visitors to this free event.

By Clare BUCHANAN

On Saturday, July 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the City of Glendale will be hosting the 31st Annual Cruise Night, an antique and exotic car show on Brand Boulevard that draws crowds of over 45,000 to the heart of Glendale. With support from Pacific BMW, Cruise Night is a free family-friendly event showcasing some of Southern California’s most unique automobiles and hotrods. Complete with a backdrop of the historic Alex Theatre, Cruise Night offers attendees the opportunity to step back in time and immerse themselves in a community of car connoisseurs.

Cruise Night will be hosted by KRTH 101 radio legend Brian “Mr. Rock N’ Roll” Beirne.

Families can spend time enjoying the hundreds of pre-1985 cars on Brand as well as music from several live performers.

“The evening kicks off at 5:30 with Ring of Fire – The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute. At 7 p.m. it’s Yachtzilla – The Monsters of Soft Rock. You’ll hear all those great hits of the ’70s and ’80,” said Beirne. Additionally, to end off the night at 9 p.m., the headlining premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado, will be performing classic Eagles hits.

Several parking structures will be available for guests to park their vehicles in, including the parking garages located on Orange Street, the Exchange and the Glendale Marketplace (located on Maryland Avenue). If visitors wish to take public transportation, buses run to Brand Boulevard via Metro Micro and Glendale Beeline routes. Those wishing to ride their bikes to the event can access a free bike valet service on the corner of Brand and California, provided by Walk Bike Glendale.

Attendees will be able to pop into any of the open restaurants along Brand Boulevard for dinner while browsing over 300 classic cars that will be on display “along with modified imports and motorcycles,” according to Beirne. Porto’s Bakery will be open until 8:30 p.m. and Hot Wings Cafe will be open until midnight.

Cruise Night is one of Glendale’s most popular events, drawing in folks from across the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. Held in the evening at the height of summer, this event allows families to cool off and cool down while enjoying the friendly buzz of antique cars and motorcycles.

“It’s all free and Glendale’s biggest family fun event of the year,” said Beirne.