High Temps Don’t Keep Away Car Lovers

By Clare BUCHANAN

For the 22nd consecutive year, the Montrose Shopping Park Association hosted its annual car show. This year may have been the largest attended show yet with people eager to see cars up and down Honolulu Avenue ranging from the early 1900s to the 1970s. Families arrived early to beat the summer heat with many stopping at local shops to get a treat to cool down. The antique car owners arrived much earlier to snag optimal spots, parking their passion projects with precision before the event opened to the public. The antique cars covered a wide array of interests, including vintage law enforcement vehicles, hot rods, pickup trucks and Volkswagen beetles.

Chris Rodriguez attended the show for the first time to show off his 1974 Bronco, although his father has been coming to the car show “for years.” His father’s car – a 1955 turquoise colored Chevy Bel Air with two doors and a hard top – garnered a lot of attention.

Another vintage car owner, Eddie, brought his daughter’s car, a 1946 red Chevy truck, to the show. Eddie’s favorite memory associated with vintage cars is being able to drive his grandkids around in them. He has been coming to the car show for about five years and noted throughout the years he’s noticed “more people have come.”

That seemed to be the case on Sunday as vintage cars were stacked like sardines along Honolulu Avenue, from Pepe’s Mexican Restaurant to Trader Joe’s. Visitors packed the street taking pictures of the antique cars and asking the owners questions.

Marie Johnson and her husband Ron are lifelong California residents and have been coming to the Montrose car show since its first year. Marie brought her 1956 yellow Chevy to the show. Ron had built and fixed it up for her. Marie and Ron will be celebrating 52 years of marriage in February and are actively involved in the community. Ron said he has been showcasing his vintage cars in the local 9/11 Motorcade for years.