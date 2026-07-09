Memories and More Found at Montrose Car Show

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

“Oh, I remember this!”

“I don’t understand why…”

These questions – and more – were heard (along with the ear-splitting blasts from the four “cackle cars” on display) during the Montrose Car Show held on Sunday, July 5 along Honolulu Avenue.

Approximately 335 cars and 18 motorcycles were seen and admired by the more than 12,000 people who came out for the annual event.

Especially eye-catching was the BMW motorcycle owned by Ken Morris. It was a fan favorite, garnering several trophies including that of People’s Choice. Bob Beck, who could be found at the car show for the last 12 years, handed out plaques to the winners of the judges’ choices for the cars. A 1964 Cheetah owned by Bob Janashak also earned applause.

The Cheetah was General Motors’ response to the Shelby Cobra. Unfortunately a fire destroyed the factory where the Cheetah was manufactured resulting in only about 23 cars being made. Seeing it at the car show was a real treat for car aficionados and the award earned by owner Bob Janashak was no surprise.

Another memory jogger was the 1931 Twin Coach Helms Bakery truck. Owned by Al and Sandy Reyes the Twin Coach evoked memories of a time when baked goods were brought a person’s door – especially if a blue placard with an “H” on it was displayed in a window.

Mark Davis, with his bright blue 1972 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, was another familiar face along Honolulu Avenue. A member of the Early Rodders, Davis makes himself available for most of the area car shows.

“Montrose is a good place to hang out with good people,” he said of the reasons he likes to participate in the Montrose car show. He estimates he’s been attending for the last 20 years.

Davis, like many of the “car guys” at the show, has dedicated his time to restoring old cars. His Firebird was purchased in 2010 and he got it running in 2017. In the meantime, he had torn down his smallish garage and built an 800-plus square foot facility that included a lift.

Davis can be found almost every Saturday morning at the car show overseen by the Early Rodders at the Regal/UA Theaters. From about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the free exhibit showcases the many cars that are part of the Early Rodders.

Dale Dawson, Montrose Shopping Park Association business administrator/events coordinator, said that the cars, which ranged from a 1923 Dodge Brothers Roadster to a 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage, came from several Southern California car clubs including the Road Kings of Burbank, Trompers of Eagle Rock and Classic Chevys of Southern California, located in the San Fernando Valley. In addition, owners of classic and exotic cars that aren’t part of a club make an appearance.

Music could be heard up and down Honolulu as well. The Blue Safari Trio, led by Fred Sandoval, could be heard in the 2400 block bringing dancers Joanna Linkchorst and her husband Fred to their feet. The Licata Bros. were heard in the Harvest Market at Verdugo.

“We had a DJ broadcasting tunes from Honolulu and Ocean View to the 2200 and 2300 blocks,” added Dawson.

Dawson oversaw Sunday’s event.

“The good weather definitely contributed [to the success of the event],” he added. He noted that the 2027 event will take place on Sunday, July 11 – the first Sunday after the Independence Day holiday.