Crescenta Valley PRIDE Celebration Held

By Clare BUCHANAN

On Saturday, June 29, the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation held a family friendly LGBTQ+ PRIDE (Personal Rights in Defense and Education) event at Crescenta Valley Park. In attendance were community members, a DJ, and members of local churches, local law enforcement and non-profit organizations distributing resources for LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors.

Della Razjouyan has been organizing the event for two years with the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation. Razjouyan expressed how she wanted to show community support for the LGBTQ+ population in a way that was a “subtle step forward.” Razjouyan noted she aimed to “be the change” she wanted to see in the community.

While this year marks only the second year CV Park has been hosting an LGBTQ+ PRIDE event, the park’s community center was decorated extensively to attract visitors. A rainbow balloon archway welcomed families inside the community center where non-profits were handing out flyers and free trinkets. It was a hot afternoon, but a staff member with the County of Los Angeles Dept. of Parks and Recreation helped to cool off visitors with free ice cream. For those so inclined, popcorn was available. There was also a craft table where attendees made beaded bracelets as well as a bouncy house for smaller kiddos. Razjouyan planned the event to be “family-friendly, interactive and enjoyable” for all who attended.

Inside the community center, several organizations including the County of Los Angeles Public Health, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the Youth Pride Association were distributing materials materials for visitors. The Youth Pride Association provides support groups, peer support and educational information to local LGBTQ+ youth.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church was also present at the event. The church was invited to attend because of its welcoming LGBTQ+ banner that hangs outside the church. St. Luke’s has shown its support for the LGBTQ+ community at a number of other PRIDE events in the area, including Foothills Pride 2024 earlier this month.