Celebrating America’s Independence

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

From parades to fireworks, the Crescenta Valley offers plenty to celebrate Independence Day.

There are plenty of things going on around town for folks to do to celebrate Independence Day. All events are free to attend unless otherwise noted.

Sunland-Tujunga July 4th Parade Iconic actor Danny Trejo is set to join this year’s July 4 parade in Sunland-Tujunga. Sponsored by the Rotary Club, “The Magic of Sunland-Tujunga” is this year’s theme for the popular summer event. Continuing the celebrity magic, local performer, poet, producer, community supporter and business owner Joe DeCenzo has been selected as the 2024 grand marshal.

Included in the parade are classic cars, drill teams and baton twirlers, horses and street performers. Fans can also look forward to such perennial favorites as Sunland-Tujunga’s “Oldest Rock.” The parade is set to begin with an LAPD flyover as well as a synchronized ground performance by the LAPD motorcycle drill team.

Starting at 10 a.m. sharp on Thursday, July 4, the parade will launch from the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Summitrose Street, proceeding down Foothill and ending at Sunland Park.

Americana 2024 This concert of patriotic and Americana music features the Foothill Brass Septet directed by Noel Collins. It will take place on Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. in the courtyard of La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. The show features music by Bagley, Rossini, Anderson, Dvorak, Denver and more.

The CVHS fireworks show will be viewable following the concert so attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

Crescenta Valley Fireworks Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association hosts the 17th annual event on the grounds of La Crescenta Elementary School (entrance on Prospect Avenue west of La Crescenta Avenue). Food available for purchase and tickets for rides also available for purchase.

The field will open at 4 p.m. and ticketholders can place blankets and chairs on the field, but nothing can be staked into the field. Water is the only thing allowed on the field; however, a large seating area will be available where food from the food trucks can be enjoyed. GUSD rules apply including no alcohol, no smoking, no gum, no loud music, no glass products and no animals allowed. Live music will be performed by the Mary Dyer band this year and it will play until the show begins at approximately 9:10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the site. Cost is $10 per person; active military and children 7 and under are free.

Starlight Bowl in Burbank A professional fireworks show, hosted by the Burbank Parks and Recreation Dept., is being held at the Starlight Bowl following a concert by Billy Nation and Mirage. For tickets, visit www.StarlightBowl.com.

The Burbank Police Dept. reminds the community that possessing or using any fireworks is illegal in the City of Burbank, drone (UAS) operations are unlawful within the city limits under federal law, with limited exceptions, and it is unlawful to fire guns into the air.