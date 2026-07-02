Program Provides Services, Support

By Eliza PARTIKA

Each day, Glendale Police Dept. officers Koryun Petrosyan and Aaron Azodi patrol the city’s streets as part of the Substance Abuse and Wellness Resource Program, an initiative that connects people with services and support who are experiencing homelessness, substance use and mental health challenges.

Unlike traditional patrol officers, Petrosyan and Azodi focus on outreach. The two officers are the only members of the unit serving Glendale, La Crescenta, Montrose and La Cañada Flintridge. Alongside licensed clinical social worker and Clinical Program director Sona Hovsepian, they offer housing referrals, addiction recovery resources and other support services.

Many people are unsure what help they need when officers first contact them, Hovsepian said.

“It’s difficult to help someone when they don’t see the magnitude of the problem,” she said, adding that she is “always in awe” of how Petrosyan and Azodi treat people with “such empathy and humanity.”

Petrosyan and Azodi begin each interaction by asking about a person’s circumstances and offering resource pamphlets and care packages containing food and hygiene supplies. While many decline assistance, those who accept help may receive transportation, document recovery assistance, shelter referrals through organizations such as Ascencia, LA Family Housing and the YWCA, or connections to medical care and treatment programs.

Housing placements often take months because of long waitlists. In one case, officers spent years assisting an unhoused man before he was approved for housing. When a placement became available and he could not be located, Petrosyan and Azodi searched for him and transported him to the site so he would not lose the opportunity.

Petrosyan said trust is the foundation of the program.

“By connecting with them about their lives or their mental health, I might be able to convince them to access services,” he said. “I kept showing up. I built rapport with him over months and months before he finally opened up to the services we offer.”

“When people refuse services, the hope is that we keep doing outreach until there’s a moment of clarity,” Hovsepian added.

Partnerships are central to that effort. Officers coordinate daily with housing providers, social workers, healthcare professionals and community organizations. Information gathered through conversations and observation can help connect people with housing, medical care, shower services or for those living in vehicles safe parking programs, Azodi said.

For Glendale resident Raul Rivera, that support helped him overcome homelessness and alcohol addiction, reunite with family and secure permanent housing.

“I tried many things, the church, therapy,” Rivera said. “The officers did their part, but only when I did my part did things start to change.”

Glendale Police Chief Robert William said outreach depends on partnerships with local organizations that provide housing, healthcare and other services. He also cited a need for donations of nonperishable food, hygiene kits, clothing and volunteers. One of Glendale’s newest resources is its Safe Parking Program, which provides designated overnight parking areas for people living in vehicles.

The program operates as overdose and substance-use concerns continue across the region. According to GPD’s 2026 “Dirty Drugs” documentary, officers seized 130,000 fentanyl pills in 2024, up from 80,200 the year before. GPD reported about 2,700 narcotics-related calls and arrests in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025. Officers administered Narcan 11 times in 2024 and six times in 2025, excluding use by Glendale Fire Dept. paramedics.

William said the department balances enforcement with outreach.

“Our arrest records, when it comes to substance abuse, have never slowed down,” he said. “But we also recognize this is not an issue where people just need to be arrested and that’s what solves the problem.”

Hovsepian said the program would benefit from additional funding, including a dedicated opioid response team and a second full-time case manager.

For information about the Substance Abuse and Wellness Resource Program or homeless outreach services, contact the Glendale Police Dept.