Montrose Hosts 24th Annual Car Show

By Clare BUCHANAN

All types of vehicles will be found on Honolulu Avenue on Sunday, July 5.

On Sunday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Montrose Shopping Park Association will be hosting its 24th Annual Car Show. This event is free for all and will be located in the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks on Honolulu Avenue.

Montrose’s Annual Car Show is an opportunity for folks to engage with vintage collectors and learn more about unique automobiles and motorcycles. This year, there will be 350 hot rods, trucks, vintage motorcycles and classic cars lining Honolulu Avenue for attendees to enjoy. At 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., four cackle cars’ engines will also be fired up for show goers. Ear plugs not provided!

Along with connecting with vintage vehicle experts, attendees can also shop at the Harvest Market, which will be open, along with several shops on Honolulu Avenue. Attendees can expect sidewalk sales, fresh produce for sale by merchants of the Harvest Market, and snacks to savor while perusing the show. Over 150 stores will be open on Sunday to accommodate visitors interested in picking up a trinket or looking to sit down for a good meal at a local restaurant or café.

“Come shop, eat and play all day! The Harvest Market will be in full swing at the east end of the shopping park. Many stores will be open and some will be offering special items and discounts that day as well as participating in our annual sidewalk sale!” Said Dale Dawson, Montrose Shopping Park event coordinator.

While shopping or browsing the show, a variety of live music will be playing throughout the event. The Safari Blues Trio will be found on the 2400 block of Honolulu Ave. The Car Show DJ will be located at Honolulu and Ocean View Boulevard, and will be playing some “groovy tunes” from Jan and Dean and the Beach Boys. A local band, The Licata Brothers, will be located at the Harvest Market on Verdugo and Market Street, playing a number of classic rock hits.

At 1:15 p.m., spectators can sit in on the official awards ceremony, which will honor some of the best vehicles found on Sunday. This ceremony will take place for participants at the check-in booth located in the Chase Bank parking lot, 2314 Honolulu Ave.

While the forecast predicts it to be sunny and warm, this is a rain or shine event, so calendar Montrose on July 5 to support the Montrose Shopping Park’s 24th Annual Car Show.