Hearing the Roar of the Engines – the 2024 Montrose Car Show

Whether a lover of hot rods, classics, exotics or more, the Montrose Car Show has something for everyone.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

For the 22nd year, the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. is hosting a car show like none other. Admission is free to the Montrose Car Show, planned for Sunday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Honolulu Avenue west from the 2200 block, including its adjacent streets. The highly-anticipated event showcases a variety of vehicles.

“Approximately 325 vehicles, including hot rods, classics, exotics, trucks and motorcycles, will be on-site,” said MSPA business administrator and events coordinator Dale Dawson.

Among the cars featured will be the popular “cackle cars,” whose thundering noise originates from their nitro-fueled engines.

“[An expected] four cackle vehicles will fire their engines one at a time in two demos at 10 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. on Ocean View Boulevard just below Honolulu Avenue,” said Dawson.

Earplugs are provided, he added.

In addition to showing off their vehicles, car owners will be vying for one of 25 trophies commemorating the 22nd Annual Montrose Car Show. The ceremony takes place at 1:15 p.m. at the check-in booth located on the Chase Bank parking lot. It is coordinated by show manager Tom King and announcer Dwight Sityar. King and his family work the event in conjunction with various car club members who safely guide the entrants in and out of the show space.

The car show is a “gift to the community” by merchants of the Montrose Shopping Park. It is expected that the family-friendly event will draw thousands onto the Avenue, not only acquainting them with one of the many specialty events that the shopping park hosts but also with the variety of shops along Honolulu Avenue and its adjacent streets. Among the specialty events it hosts are Plaid Friday on the Friday after Thanksgiving and the twice-annual Wine Walks that showcase local shops.

The weekly outdoor Harvest Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday; however, due to the car show, the Market will relocate to the east end of town from Market Street to Verdugo. The Market boasts certified California farmers, organic produce, fresh baked goods, quality fresh flowers and nuts, berries and sprouts.