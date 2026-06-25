CV Cares Ambassador Club: Members Supporting Peers

By Mary O’KEEFE

School is stressful. There are tests, homework, sports, arts, science and engineering and somewhere among all of that comes social connections – and pressure.

“School is a full time job,” said Suzanna Bodnar, a student at Crescenta Valley High School who just finished her freshman year.

And then there is summer and even if a student attends summer school there is a different atmosphere with different time management skills needed; also, discipline is not quite as stringent as it is during the regular school year. It is a time when students can actually work on the “life” part of their “work-life” balance; however, for some students the lack of structure can be as overwhelming as is a busy schedule.

“For some kids, school is their safe place,” Bodnar said.

Bodnar is a member of CV Cares Ambassador Club, which is the youth arm of CV Cares/CV Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and iMPACT Foundation LA.

She, along with several members of the Club, have shared their tips with other students via their Instagram pages on what to do during the summer. The outreach is part of the ambassadors’ ongoing efforts to support students in all areas, including their mental health.

The idea was shared by Molly Luquin, CV Cares social media manager.

“It was a team effort between myself and Victoria [Malone],” she said of the outreach efforts. Malone is the founder and executive director of iMPACT Foundation LA and program director of CV Cares.

“We know asking them [Club members] for their peer-to-peer advice, ideas or guidance is important. When they get involved like this, not only does it give them an opportunity to speak up and share their experiences, but it also allows us to amplify messages that are authentic [and] relatable and communicated in a way their peers naturally connect with. It’s a reminder of something they all share in common – the importance of connecting with friends during the summer. Beyond that, we hope it highlights a shared experience among teens and reminds them that they’re not alone in what they’re thinking or feeling,” Luquin said.

Bodnar’s advice has to do with organizing and scheduling.

“It’s all about connections,” she said. “I schedule calls between my sister and [myself] once a week on a Saturday or Sunday. I FaceTime with my grandpa every Sunday at 7 p.m.”

She also sends postcards to family members and friends when she travels over the summer.

“I plan hangouts with friends before I go on vacations,” she said.

This summer Bodnar is attending summer school virtually.

“You [work at] your own pace,” she said about what she likes about the process.

But it is still school work so she doesn’t see her friends as much – at least not until she finishes assignments.

“One of my friends is taking in-person summer school and is having fun with the people in class,” she said. The classes are shorter, though the amount of work is the same as during a regular school year so there is a lot to do with a shorter amount of time.

Bodnar’s life is very busy, by choice. In addition to being a member of the CV Cares Ambassadors she is also the founder/president of the Kindness Club.

She feels the Kindness Club and Ambassadors go hand-in-hand – it’s about wanting to support students.

Luquin said the goal of the summer project that allows ambassadors to share their stories about summer is a way to support not only fellow club members but their peers as well.

“Our goal is that students feel seen and understood. We hope they come across a Youth Ambassador’s response or suggestion, connect with it and perhaps even put it into practice. We also hope that they see a familiar face from their school or community; it sparks curiosity about that student and the Youth Ambassador program they’re a part of,” she said. “Most importantly, we hope they recognize the value of young people sharing their experiences and supporting one another. There’s a kindness and sense of community in that willingness to share.”

She added club members know that during the summer students lose their built-in structure and connections that school naturally provides.

“For many young people, school is also a place where they feel supported and part of a consistent community. As one of our Youth Ambassadors – Suzie – shared, for some students school can feel like a steady and safe place in their daily lives. When that routine changes in the summer, some young people may have more unstructured time and fewer regular points of connection,” Luquin added. “Our hope is that sharing Youth Ambassador voices helps extend that sense of connection beyond the school year. Even small peer suggestions can encourage students to reach out, try something new or stay connected in simple, meaningful ways.”

Bodnar agrees and likes being available for fellow students, adding that with her own friends she takes on more of a mothering role. Her friends often come to her with their problems and she listens.

“That’s why I wanted to be a CV Cares Ambassador,” she said. “We care about others and help [students] going through some hard things.”

For more information about CV Cares, visit theimpactfoundationla.org and click on CV Cares.