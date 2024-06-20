The Sky Will Explode with Color

Fireworks will once again light up the sky on July 4.

By Eliza PARTIKA

Crescenta Valley Fireworks is putting the final touches on Independence Day festivities. The fun will begin at 4 p.m. on the field at La Crescenta Elementary School. Before the fireworks show folks will enjoy fare from seven food trucks, ticketholders can play on nine inflatables and live entertainment will include local favorites Mary Dyer Band and 5 Feet Under Band.

“Entertainment is awesome this year,” said organizer Steve Goldsworthy. “We start with the local band 5 Feet Under; they are opening for Mary Dyer Band, another local band. The stage will be on the west side of La Crescenta Elementary School. All together folks can enjoy about three hours of great performers.”

The 2800 block of Prospect Avenue will be closed off to vehicular traffic beginning at noon on July 4. Parking will be available on surrounding streets. Sitting space is available along Prospect and La Crescenta avenues and on the field at La Crescenta Elementary. For residents of Prospect Avenue who are hosting parties that night, escorts will be provided; however, parking will need to be found elsewhere.

The fireworks show will once again be coordinated by Robert Hutch, who is known for his dynamic pyrotechnic displays. At 9 p.m. Bronwyn Schramm will sing the national anthem, which will segue into the start of the fireworks show. City Council member Ardy Kassakhian will be emceeing the night. Other city officials, including Mayor Elen Asatryan, are also expected to attend.

Mike Shaar, a member of Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association, which is an all-volunteer organization that puts on the yearly fireworks display, said he is especially excited to see this year’s event go off without a hitch.

“I love seeing everybody there and watching it become successful, and watching for the little things,” Shaar said.

Ticketholders will be able to bring chairs, coolers and umbrellas to La Crescenta Elementary. However, school policy prohibits bringing food onto the green turf area, to keep it clean, and Shaar said any umbrellas brought by attendees are expected to be put away by 9 p.m. to allow for optimal viewing of the fireworks. The food trucks will be parked at the school and will sell pizza, barbecued food, hot dogs, ice cream and more.

Another volunteer, Steve Pierce, said he is especially proud of the volunteers and community organizations that have helped to make the fireworks show happen each year for the last 18 years.

“We are fortunate to be in a community that supports what we do and makes it a great place to live,” Pierce said. “It’s the people who keep dedicating the time. They keep coming back. This is a group effort from many places.”

Tickets purchased in advance are $9 and $10 on the day of the event. Tickets will be sold at the entrance to the elementary school field beginning at 4 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at the offices of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce/CV Weekly (3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206), Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd.) and J’s Maintenance, (3550 Foothill Blvd.).