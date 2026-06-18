Graduating Seniors and Promoting Students Celebrate Ceremonies

Local public schools, including Crescenta Valley and Clark Magnet high schools, graduated their classes of 2026 while Rosemont Middle School promoted its students into high school.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Once again the falcon flew over the 2026 graduating class at Crescenta Valley High School. For those who do not know, the CVHS mascot is the falcon and for the last several years a falcon has flown over the graduating students in a symbolic vision the school has for its Falcons [and robotics Falkons] of soaring into their future.

Class President Jennifer Nakano opened the commencement ceremony of this class, which collectively performed 55,302.61 community service hours and was granted $969,192 in scholarships.

The keynote speaker was CVHS alum Erin Adkins, who has accomplished quite a bit since graduating in 2002.

“Erin Adkins serves as chief strategy officer for UCLA Athletics, where she provides executive leadership for enterprise-wide strategic planning, organizing growth, governance and long-term sustainability initiatives, supporting UCLA’s national competitive division one athletics program,” said ASB President Derek Hoonanian, who introduced her to his classmates and the audience.

He added that Adkins oversees UCLA football, men’s basketball and several other Bruin athletic programs and that her resume also includes positions held at Vanderbilt University and the University of San Diego.

“Adkins earned a bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in business administration from the University of Arizona in 2006, entered and earned a juris doctorate from California Western School of Law and was admitted to the California State [Bar] in 2010,” he said. “Erin Adkins – welcome back to the nest.”

“Like many of you, I am still a student. I grow, adapt, make mistakes and I just try to do a little better every single day,” she told the graduating class. “I just want to share a few things that have helped me along the way, especially when times don’t go according to plan, when I doubted myself or just needed to keep moving forward.”

She spoke of a saying she has on a framed index card near her front door that states, “Whatever you focus on expands.”

“Every day I walk outside the house and I read [it]. If you focus on fear, fear expands. Focus on comparison, insecurity expands and if you focus on negativity, it expands,” Adkins said. “But if we focus on growth, relationships and purpose … those things expand, too.”

She said that statement stays in her mind and she remembers it, especially when emotions are running high. She spoke of being an emotional person and that most times she has to just remember to pause, breathe, think and respond better.

“The reason it matters is because how we manage ourselves impacts the people around us. Some of the most meaningful relationships in my life started right here at CV, and the greatest thing this place gave me wasn’t the degree but the people. My best friends sat exactly where you all sit today. We still laugh, cry and show up for one another every single day [in] all stages of life. And the older I get, the more I’m surprised that it is not really the big moments I remember but the small everyday things: laughter in the locker room after a basketball game, drives to lunch to get food and gossip sessions at the snack bar,” she said.

She added that some memories are joyful, but some are painful. She told the class that you needed both to “shape us.”

She spoke of a close CV friend she lost just days before graduation. James Jenkins passed away on May 30, 2002.

“I could never stand up here tonight in this place without saying and celebrating James’ name and James’ life,” she said. “He was the ultimate Falcon: two-sport athlete, class clown, friend to all. His passing affected us deeply and it honestly made coming back here difficult.”

She added that she still thinks of him.

“Moments and people matter and despite those hard moments I love everything this place taught me,” she said. “Because at first, it taught me how to grow.”

After she spoke the falcon flew.

At Clark Magnet High School seniors also received their diplomas on Thursday, June 11. They were conferred by Telly Tse, GSUD board member; Dr. Kyle Bruich, assistant superintendent of Human Resources; and Yvette Vartanian Davis, Glendale Community College board of trustees president.

But first, Senior Class President Shawheen Balouch welcomed an audience of more than 200 family members and friends.

“’Cooked’ – that seems to be the favorite negative word of our generation,” said Balouch, “With all the technical advances, including AI, it’s easy to feel we’re doomed. But we are the chefs!”

Then came the posting of the colors by the Air Force JROTC of Crescenta Valley High School. Clark Magnet Principal Mark Rubio introduced his remarks by announcing that Clark, and its science and technology specialty, consistently placed in the top 1% of high schools across the country, according to U.S. News & World Report. He ended his remarks with, “As you head out into the world, be the guardians of integrity in our society.”

Senior addresses were given by Liliana Zaroukian, Karine Sedrakyan and Emily Titizyan, who spoke of their time at Clark.

The program ended with the moving of the tassel as 260 seniors officially became Clark Magnet high school graduates.

Rosemont Middle School held its promotion ceremony of eighth graders at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Approximately 625 students promoted with many having plans to attend either Crescenta Valley or Clark Magnet high schools.

Principal Suzanne Risse welcomed the assembled, acknowledging that many of the parents present were promoting the youngest child in the their family.

Highlights of the ceremony included farewell addresses by Elise Corbett, Nolan Lee, Nicenia Muñoz and Lexi Becker.

Department Awards, Elective Awards and Rosemont Awards were presented as were the President’s Award for Academic Excellence. Diplomas were embossed with either a gold or silver seal for those who earned honor roll designations.

Each promoting student received well wishes from Principal Risse before she gave closing remarks, sending each student on their way to continue their journey of higher education.

Robin Goldsworthy and Ruth Sowby contributed to this story.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY, Charly SHELTON and Ruth SOWBY