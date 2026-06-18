Congresswoman Friedman Unveils $1 Million+ Federal Investment to Replace Damaged Burbank Reservoir

On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Laura Friedman (CA-30), together with Burbank Water and Power (BWP) leadership and local elected officials, announced a new, $1,097,000 federal investment she secured to replace Reservoir 2, a nearly 100-year-old, sub-standard potable water reservoir that can only be filled halfway. The investment will help BWP demolish the aging reservoir and build a modern replacement that protects Burbank’s water supply for years to come.

The state’s Division of Drinking Water has determined the reservoir needs to be replaced. Because Burbank has no naturally occurring water rights and purchases all of its water from the Metropolitan Water District, maintaining reliable storage is critical, including as an emergency water supply for wildfire response.

“Right now, Burbank is relying on a 100-year-old reservoir that can only be filled halfway in a city that has to buy every drop of its water. I secured this federal investment so we can replace it with a reservoir built to last another century and do it without putting the full cost on Burbank families,” said Congresswoman Friedman. “I’ll keep fighting to bring our tax dollars home and keep our communities safe and ready for an emergency because clean, reliable water is the baseline every family deserves and every business depends on.”

The new reservoir will be built to current drinking water standards and the latest seismic codes, eliminating the outdated mitigation measures BWP staff currently rely on to keep stormwater out and stay compliant. The total project cost is approximately $23.8 million, with construction expected to be completed late 2027/early 2028.

Burbank Reservoir 2:

Built in 1933, it is nearly 100 years old and at the end of its useful life.

it is nearly 100 years old and at the end of its useful life. 50% capacity, since it is cracked above the centerline, the reservoir can only be filled halfway.

since it is cracked above the centerline, the reservoir can only be filled halfway. 100,000-plus residents and businesses are served by Burbank Water and Power across 22 reservoirs.

are served by Burbank Water and Power across 22 reservoirs. Vulnerable to earthquakes, it was designed nearly a century ago and long before modern seismic codes.

it was designed nearly a century ago and long before modern seismic codes. It is currently used for drinking water and in emergencies can supplement wildfire response efforts.

Friedman was joined by Burbank Mayor Tamala Takahashi and Burbank Water and Power General Manager Mandip Samra.

Provided by the office of Laura Friedman