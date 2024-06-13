Ribbon Cutting Held for New Glendale Police Substation

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Friday, June 7, the new Glendale Police Dept. substation in Montrose was officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. The new substation is located at 3600 Ocean View Blvd. #11. This is just about two blocks south of its former location.

The substation first opened in the 1990s and then was remodeled in 2013; another ribbon cutting was held to celebrate that event. Since it was first opened, the substation had been located at 3808 Ocean View Blvd. and the rent was paid by the Montrose Shopping Park Association; however, with the recent sale of the buildings along Ocean View Boulevard the rent was raised.

“We couldn’t, and wouldn’t, pay that increase,” said Andre Ordubegian, president of Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA).

MSPA members knew how important having a police substation in the area was and worked to get a new facility.

“This is a renewal of our commitment to safety, justice and unity within our community,” he said to the audience at the ribbon cutting.

Ordubegian praised the members of the MSPA as well as community members for “putting their hearts and souls into protecting our community.” He added after the lease was lost at the last substation the community responded and were worried there would not be a station presence in Montrose.

Ordubegian spoke with former Glendale City Councilmember Paula Devine who arranged a meeting with Chief Manuel Cid of the Glendale Police Dept. (GPD).

“He assured us of his commitment,” he said.

Cid, along with several GPD officers and staff including Brisket, the comfort dog, attended the June 7 event. Glendale Fire Chief Greg Fish, along with Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan and councilmembers Vartan Gharpetian, Dan Brotman and Ara Najarian, were also in attendance.

Cid said he has always been pleasantly surprised at how much support GPD receives from the public and credited a big part of GPD’s success to the community support.

“Even though we have a small town feel, which is great, we’re a 30-square-mile city, which is a decent size city,” he said.

Cid added that having a substation in Montrose helps the department maintain its “great response time” and helped officers have a consistent presence in the area. The substation will be a place where officers can complete their reports and be able to meet with community members in the area.

At present there will not be regular office hours when the new substation will is open. In the past the office was manned by volunteers; however, with a shortage of staffing, having regular hours will not be possible at this time.

