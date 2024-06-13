It’s Fair Time in the Crescenta Valley

By Mary O’KEEFE

From food trucks to rides to information booths to merchants – the Hometown Country Fair has something for everyone.

The entire community is invited to the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC) Hometown Country Fair on June 22 at Crescenta Valley Park. Organizers have worked to create an old-fashioned fair with rides, pie-eating contests and a petting zoo.

The CVCOC has been sponsoring the Hometown Country Fair for 18 years. Normally the event is held in April but was moved due to scheduling conflicts. Organizers feel this year’s event is going to be special for many reasons including the non-stop entertainment.

“There will be a Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s K9 [demonstration], CV High School robotic demonstration, a gaga ball pit sponsored by the [Foothills] YMCA, inflatables, a petting zoo and face paintings,” said Robert Manciero, CVCOC vice president and chair of the Hometown Country Fair committee.

There will be a lot of vendors selling a variety of items and non-profits sharing information about community involvement.

The Chace Impact Foundation and CV Substance Misuse Prevention Coalition will be holding a Narcan demonstration and offer information about drug misuse including the use of fentanyl. Narcan, the brand name of naloxone nasal spray, is used in the case of a suspected opioid overdose. While supplies last Narcan will be distributed to individuals interested in including this item in their first aid kits.

There will be a focus on families and dogs at the hometown fair. There will be a lot of things for kids of all ages to do that include participating in a pie-eating contest. Pet parents will not be left out – there will be a dog costume parade and cutest dog contest.

And it would not be a Crescenta Valley event without classic cars. This year there will be a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang, as well as a salute to “fin” cars.

Tail fins started to appear on American cars in the late 1940s. Most experts credit Cadillac for introducing fins to the public. In 1948, there were several Cadillac models debuted but some of the most interesting were the ones that featured small fins that curved up from the rear fender, according to the National Museum of American History.

The Hometown Country Fair is supported by CVCOC but also through the generosity of community businesses and officials.

“The community has stepped up with fantastic sponsorships, especially Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, J’s Maintenance, Crescenta Valley Water District and Animus Grappling,” said Manciero.

There will also be first responders on-site including California Highway Patrol, LA County Sheriff’s Dept., LA County Fire Dept., Montrose Search and Rescue and Glendale Police Dept. The U.S. Forest Service will also be on hand to greet the public and of course the veterans from the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be volunteering at the event.

It takes a lot of volunteer hours to put on this event for the public.

“I believe [CVCOC and volunteers] try to bring the spirit and experience of a hometown fair to La Crescenta. It’s an event for families to have fun, talk with our local first responders, shop local vendors, meet with local non profits and just have an all around family fun day all with free admission,” he said.

The CV Chamber of Commerce Hometown Country Fair will be at CV Park located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. and is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.