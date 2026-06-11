Shining Star – A Place Where Seniors Thrive

By Mary O’KEEFE

“The surest sign of age is loneliness.” – American author Annie Dillard

Social isolation and loneliness are serious yet under-appreciated public health concerns for seniors. There is strong evidence that many older adults are socially isolated or lonely in ways that put their health at risk. For example: Social isolation has been associated with a significantly increased risk of premature mortality stemming from all causes. Social isolation has also been associated with about a 50% increased risk of developing dementia. Loneliness among heart failure patients has been associated with a nearly four times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization and 57% increased risk of Emergency Department visits, according to the National Library of Medicine.

However, in Eagle Rock there is a light in the dark at the appropriately named Shining Star.

At its foundation the Shining Star Adult Day Health Care Center offers seniors a place to meet others, to work together on projects, to sing, dance and – most importantly – it is a place to make friends.

When entering Shining Star the first thing one notices is the activity. People are sitting at tables, talking to each other; many of them are working on projects. At first, it seems like everyone knows each other but then one hears introductions being made by seniors introducing their friends to newcomers. It is a kinder version of the high school cafeteria offering a type of camaraderie that makes everyone beam with school pride.

The adult day health care is owned and operated by Teo and Rola Masri, Armen Basmadzhyan and Souren Basmadjian.

Program director Silva Keshishyan keeps everyone busy with all kinds of events and projects.

CVW recently toured Shining Star and found it is much more than a day care center.

Seniors have very specific issues, from health care to navigating the process of Social Security and Medicare. Shining Star has people available to help answer the many questions seniors might have concerning any number of issues.

Shining Star has been open for about a year and has been busy since its doors opened.

The reason for starting this program was personal for Teo. His dad is 85 years old (he was at the day care center when CVW was there) and Teo’s aunt was also there.

“I come from a community where my parents retired over 20 years ago and they were sitting at home doing absolutely nothing. I [thought], ‘there’s got to be something for them,’” Teo said.

Teo is an engineer with Boeing, as was his friend and facility co-owner Basmadzhyan. After Boeing’s restructuring, Basmadzhyan decided to find something else to do. The pair wanted to help seniors and found there was a real need for this type of business in this area.

“Things worked out for us,” he said.

Although the focus may be on seniors, the age range for Shining Star starts as early as 18 years old.

“Because there might be people who need [our] services [who] are not necessarily retired,” Teo said. “Depression is something that a lot of people battle and that’s one of the things we take care of here.”

Shining Star is a state program that is supported by Medi-Cal. Anybody with Medi-Cal can go to their doctor to get a referral. They can also come to Shining Star where their representatives can talk to a doctor on-site. A doctor has to approve the individual interested in taking part in the program.

“We also have a doctor on staff to do assessments,” Teo said.

Representatives also work with insurance companies to help individuals.

“All of this is really helping people stay healthy,” Teo said of Shining Star’s proactive support for seniors.

Mental health support is also offered and help is available to guide seniors who are worried about their Medicare or Medi-Cal insurance.

A 70-year-old woman who has been at Shining Star for quite a while spoke of her experience.

“The first time I stepped inside this adult care center I had a feeling of overwhelming joy,” she said. “I have found this adult care center has made my life complete.”

She spoke of the relationships she has made – both with the staff and with other seniors.

“It is a joy to be at this center,” she added, “because I feel younger than my age.”