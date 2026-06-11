Artists & Craftsmen Show Their Wares at Annual Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival  

By Ruth SOWBY

Thousands of Montrose Arts & Crafts Festival-goers enjoyed visiting unique stores and restaurants, an international food court and listening to live entertainment on June 6 and June 7. Free admission and parking to the two-day event added to the fun. The 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue showed off an array of handmade crafts, jewelry, fine art, textiles, flowers and more.

According to Dale Dawson, MSPA, business administration & event services, there were familiar vendors and some new offerings as well.

“[We had] about 200 repeaters, 50 or so newbies,” he said.

He added that there was a “good crowd” on Saturday and an “immense crowd” on Sunday.

One of the most sparkling booths was that of Montrose resident Carmen Khachaturian and her Mirror Art Design. Front and center at her booth was a mirrored Mona Lisa with a shiny border. But this Mona Lisa was holding a cellphone and wearing headphones.

Carlsbad residents Phyllis and Jennifer Burnett’s Handmade Pottery booth had customers lined up for most of the fest. This mother and daughter duo work together, often with granddaughter Kate Wygal. Their high-fired, durable pottery is functional, able to be used in the microwave, oven, dishwasher and outdoors in the garden.

“They’re fun,” said customer Melissa Salmi from Glendora. “Their bright colors make me happy.”

The vendors were equally pleased.

“I just wanted to say what a well-run machine you have created… (clap, clap, clap!!!),” wrote Dourthe Wilkinson of UpTie Couture. “From the very start my experience was super smooth, easy, pleasant and profitable! My [booth] neighbor Kat was delightful (a new friend), my customers were a delight and the staff was super helpful and friendly. I just wanted to say thank you for including me and my [UpTie Couture]. I hope to be invited again.”

The custom paintings of La Crescenta resident Suzi Reil were eye-catching; subjects ranged from monkeys, cows and dogs to the two-legged kind. Riel’s people were portrayed cartoon-like or realistic, depending on what the customer wanted. Riel often shows off her colorful paintings in Montrose. One of her favorite spots is in front of Trader Joe’s on Honolulu Avenue.

Fine artist Meredith Jacobson was also a popular artistic vendor. Her Degas-like ballerinas attracted Glendale resident Kathy Rands. Rands snapped up one of the smaller ones for $30. She recently moved into a new home and was looking for wall art. She lives with her aunt, Suzette Van Sleeuwen, who picked out van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” look-alike.

After a busy day of discovering, exploring, and shopping, fest guests headed to the international food court. Popular was Eugene Hong’s “Aloha” featuring grilled meat Hawaiian-style. The aroma alone attracted hungry customers. Grilling at the outdoor barbecue was Chef Erik Montano. Peach cobbler for dessert from the Sweet P’s Southern Desserts booth satisfied any sweet tooth.

The 42nd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival was hosted by the Montrose Shopping Park Association.

“It went very smoothly, both in the setting up and the taking down of 250-plus vendors, as did all of the musical entertainment, pony rides, petting zoo and food courts,” said Dawson. “Lord willing, [we’ll be doing this again next year] on June 5 & 6, 2027.”

Robin Goldsworthy contributed to this article.