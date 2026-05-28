Montrose Hosts 42nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival

By Clare BUCHANAN

Good music, good food and plenty of shopping will be found on Honolulu Avenue.

On Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Montrose Shopping Park Association will be hosting its 42nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Honolulu Avenue, one of the oldest events of its type in California. Admission to the festival is free and plenty of parking will be available.

Dale Dawson, event coordinator with the Montrose Shopping Park Association, organized the festival and noted it will feature “crafters of all kinds, woodworking, ceramics, pottery, fine arts … and of course food vendors.”

Different kinds of cuisine will be found on the avenue for purchase including (but not limited to) barbecue, crepes, cotton candy, kettle corn and various types of Asian fusion food.

Steve Pierce is liaison with the Montrose Shopping Park. He noted the two-day festival brings in around 30,000 visitors and showcases over 250 different vendors. In the past these have included vendors who have specialized in clothing, candles, artwork and more. Some vendors come from as far away as Arizona and Nevada.

The festival draws visitors from far and wide as well featuring an array of handmade crafts, jewelry, fine art, textiles, flowers and much more. Along with vendors, attendees can look forward to live entertainment in the form of music with performances by the Celtic rock band The Ploughboys and Ticket To Ride, a Beatles tribute band. The Ploughboys will be playing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket To Ride will be playing a medley of various Beatles hits from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. Also on Sunday is the popular Harvest Market, which attracts hundreds of people weekly. On Sunday, June 7, the Harvest Market will be found on Ocean View Boulevard to make room on Honolulu for the vendors.

Pierce said the Montrose Arts and Crafts festival is a “well-run event.”

“It is very family-oriented,” he said.