Keeping Alive the Power of Moving Forward

The newly created Charles K. Beatty Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a local student.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Charles “Charlie” Beatty loved the community. He was a regular fixture at the Ralph’s supermarket on Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta and donated his time with the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Monica [Mountains] Conservancy, was part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Advisory Council, served for a time on the Crescenta Valley Water District board and was on the Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC).

It was especially fitting then that on Thursday night, May 14, his daughter Allister Traber presented Crescenta Valley High School student Aaron Mendoza with the first Charles K. Beatty Memorial Scholarship.

Charlie died on March 1 and presenting the scholarship annually will keep his memory alive.

“My parents, Charlie and Andrea, would donate every year to the CV Town Council scholarship,” recalled Traber. “They liked to make sure all students had the ability to attend any college, whether a tech school, a community college or a university.”

Students who reside in the Crescenta Valley and attend either Crescenta Valley or Clark Magnet high schools will be eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Presenting the scholarship was a last minute opportunity, Traber said. Kerri Lewin Brautigam, corresponding secretary of the CV Town Council, reached out to her to let her know that the opportunity existed for the creation of the scholarship in memory of Charlie. Allister and her husband Kevin eagerly accepted.

“I think we’ll give it out via the town council every year,” Traber said. “We would like to encourage students to participate.”

Traber had nothing but praise for the town council.

“The people on the CVTC are so passionate,” she said adding that so many people spoke so highly about her dad during Thursday night’s meeting.

“It made me feel so good to hear about my dad,” she said. She said that one of the council members said she only wanted to go to his checkout line when he was working at Ralphs.

“It’s a caring community,” she said about the Crescenta Valley. “That’s what the community is all about.”

The scholarship is $500 and no fundraisers are planned for it. Traber said that her family will continue awarding the scholarship as long as there are funds to support it, which will come mainly from her and her husband.

“It’s a nice way to recognize the students and encourage them to move forward,” she said about the scholarship adding that giving it via the town council was really “enjoyable.”

“It was really heartwarming,” she said. “It’s important to have the students put their voice out there.”

A celebration of life for Charles Beatty is planned for Sept. 12 with details to come.