Foothills Community Choir Prepares for Performance

By Mary O’KEEFE

“The only thing better than singing is more singing.” – Ella Fitzgerald

That quote from Ella Fitzgerald is the foundation of the Foothills Community Choir. People from all over the area, from Lake View Terrace and Burbank to La Cañada and Pasadena, join a choir that is truly a community.

Under the direction of choral director Jack Krimmel, the choir brings together people of all ages and all walks of life. Some may have some musical background and some have never before sung in public. CVW was at the choir rehearsal on Tuesday night and was able to speak to many of the choir members.

Gay McMichael from Lake View Terrace had heard about the choir through her pickleball friends – a common path to the choir. She came to one of the rehearsals and from that point she was hooked.

“It was so amazing. I went up to Jack and he asked me to join,” she said. “I told him, ‘No, you don’t want me to sing.’”

Her friends encouraged her but she was still on the fence as she did not sing or read music.

“But two days later I heard a podcast that said, ‘Do something you were always afraid to do or thought you couldn’t do,’” she said. “And I joined the choir – and it has been great.”

Drew Massingill and his wife are also happy to be part of the choir.

“[My wife and I] had been looking for a way to get involved with music again, so we went to the interest meeting and we’ve been here since!” he said. “It’s been a great release for me. It’s a hole I didn’t realize I needed to fill. And the people are very welcoming and fun to be around. It’s been very rewarding.”

The mix of people who haven’t before sung in public and those who have a strong musical background seems to work well with this choir.

Naomi Conners from Pasadena saw the choir on social media.

“I’ve been singing in choirs from the time I was in third grade,” she said. “Then there was a period [when] I didn’t sing.”

In 2000 she just stopped singing.

“Something happened to my voice where I thought I wasn’t going to be able to sing again,” Conners said, “but then I saw this [social media post] and something just lit up.”

She has rediscovered her voice and she said it’s getting stronger every day. She has even joined the a cappella group. Conners said it is therapeutic and joyful to be part of the singing experience.

The choir is a family affair for the McCrearys from La Cañada/Sagebrush area. Eve, her brother-in-law and her dad are all members of the choir.

“It’s a family operation,” she said.

She added singing with her family members is a good bonding opportunity since they all came to singing from a variety of skill levels.

McCreary is probably the youngest person in the choir but loves the inclusive feeling she gets from being part of it.

The rehearsals are once a month for about an hour and half, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with optional Saturday rehearsals once a month.

“It’s very easy,” McCreary said of her time with the choir. “I work [and] it’s easy to come after work.”

McCreary is a Crescenta Valley High School alum and sang with the Charismatics when she was in school. When she went to college she didn’t study anything related to music and missed it. Being part of the choir is a good way to return to singing.

Although every member may have taken a different path to get to the choir, being part of it gives them a feeling of belonging. And everyone interviewed for this article praised Director Krimmel and how he makes the experience so positive.

The bonds among members is also strong. Tana Gaudi and Meline Tovmasian are two friends who love the choir. The two had taken part in the “Lightning Thief” at Pasadena City College. Gaudi was the assistant stage manager and Tovmasian portrayed the oracle in the play. Gaudi said although she had been in a choir before she was not in one at the time of the play. Tovmasian invited her to come to the community choir … and she did.

Gaudi wanted to acknowledge Tovmasian for inviting her to the choir. Gaudi said after moving to Montrose she wanted to find a way to connect with the community. Though she has a degree in music for many years she hadn’t been doing anything in music. Gaudi has a dance background. Both she and Tovmasian agreed the choir was a beautiful, creative outlet.

Throughout the rehearsal, Krimmel offered guidance and encouragement. He gave instruction mixed with positive comments and laughter.

On Tuesday, the singers went over and over, and over, one part of a song. At first a viewer would wonder if this segment was ever going to come together; but then, all of a sudden, they are all singing with one harmonic voice … and Krimmel said, “Okay, let’s move on.”

The Foothills Community Choir has a performance open to the public on June 20 at 7 p.m. at La Cañada Presbyterian Church. It is free to become a member of the choir. Rehearsals are at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Dr. The choir is a CCLCF program.

For more information, email Jack Krimmel at jack@cclcf.org or call CCLCF at (818) 790-4353.