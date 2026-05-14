Memorial Day Events Held Throughout the Valley

The solemnity of Memorial Day will be commemorated in the Crescenta Valley and beyond.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Memorial Day is May 25 and, as is the tradition in the Crescenta Valley, Montrose, Glendale and Burbank, events will be held that recognize the day.

In the early days, Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day when flowers were placed on the graves of soldiers. The modern Memorial or Decoration Day can trace its beginning to May 5, 1868.

“The Grand Army of the Republic, [a] politically powerful organization of Union veterans led by Major General John A. Logan, issued General Orders No. 11, or the ‘Memorial Day Act,’” according to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Over the years, there were accounts of those who felt the day actually began in 1866 with women in Columbus, Georgia who lobbied for a defined Memorial Day to place flowers on the graves of Civil War soldiers. Then there was another account originating in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania where three women decorated graves of fallen soldiers in October 1864 and another in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Black freedmen and White ‘Northern abolitionist allies’ hosted an enormous and historically significant program on May 1, 1865 at the ‘Martyrs of the Race Course’ cemetery where 257 Union dead were buried,” according to the VA.

Regardless of where it started, it appears that many people had the same idea: find a way to honor those who served their country.

In Montrose, the Memorial Day ceremony will be held “precisely” at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25 at the Vietnam War Memorial Wall at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue.

“The ceremony is expected to last no more than 40 minutes so that attendees and officials may attend other Memorial Day events throughout the City [of Glendale] and surrounding communities,” said Steve Pierce, a Vietnam veteran and communications administrator and film liaison for the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA).

Dignitaries who will be in attendance include Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, Glendale Police Dept. Acting Chief Robert William, Glendale Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Brooks, Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station Captain Ryan Vienna, MSPA president GiGi Garcia and MSPA board members, Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Molly Burke and members of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Memorial Day program will include bagpiper Bobby Kilgore playing a rendition of “Amazing Grace” followed by the pledge of allegiance given by former U.S. Army 2nd Lieutenant Allen Brandstater. Welcoming remarks will be made by Garcia and Burke.

Mayor Kassakhian is expected to speak and then flowers will be presented. Lt. Col. USAF (retired) Raffi Najarian will read the poem “The Wall,” followed by Bronwyn Schramm reciting the names listed on the Montrose Vietnam War Memorial Wall. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps” by trumpeter Jonah Barty.

For years Pierce organized the Memorial Day event, which has a personal meaning for him and other veterans and active duty service members, their families and friends.

“This day is emotional for all of us who served, especially those who served in combat. I remember and honor the sacrifice of those brave men and women who did not return to their families and homes. And I sometimes shake my head wondering why and how I managed to make it back intact while others were not as fortunate,” Pierce said. “Memorial Day will never be ‘just another day.’ I remember the faces of those who served with me, the friendships, the camaraderie and, ultimately, the loss of connection as years pass by, and then tragically the announcement that a friend and fellow soldier has passed.”

If people or organizations wish to donate flower baskets they may contact Molly Burke or Steve Pierce in advance of the ceremony, or bring their basket of flowers to the event and contact Molly or Steve when they arrive. They may present their basket of flowers during the presentation of flowers and wreaths portion of the program as their name/organization is announced.

To contact Molly Burke email mvcc@montrosechamberofcommerce.org or (818) 249-7171 or email Steve Pierce at stevemspa@gmail.com.

Two Strike Park

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. in La Crescenta. It is presented by American Legion Post 288, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, Crescenta Valley High School Air Force Junior ROTC and Boy Scout Troop 288.

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors, a Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) table ceremony and music by Monday@JoJo’s.

City of Glendale

The City of Glendale will host a ceremony on May 25 at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall Veterans Memorial, 613 E. Broadway in Glendale. For anyone with questions regarding the ceremony please contact (818) 548-4844, press option 1.

City of Burbank

The City of Burbank will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon at McCambridge Park War Memorial, located at the corner of San Fernando Road and Amherst Drive in Burbank. A pre-ceremony concert featuring the Burbank Community Band begins at 10:15 a.m.