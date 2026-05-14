Church Youth Fundraiser & Classic Car Show Attracts Record Number of Cars

By Ruth SOWBY

This year, cars outnumbered the food booths at the annual youth fundraiser of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Crescenta congregation on Raymond Avenue. On Saturday, May 2 more than a dozen classic cars were on display in the church parking lot. Clancy Troutman showed off his 1967 Sunbeam Alpine known as the “Get Smart” car driven by actor Don Adams in the TV series. Troutman said it took three years to find the car and one year to have it custom-built for his wife Nancy, who had her heart set on a hot rod. The Sunbeam is more than a pretty car – the Troutmans drive it everyday.

Hungry church members headed straight for the food booths. Popular were the sweet tables. Favorite desserts were the chocolate covered strawberries. La Crescenta resident Dave Strong picked the strawberries from Underwood Farms. Wife Leticia helped him simmer the chocolate, dip the fruit and plate it.

Porter Swenson, 14, was in charge of cooking the funnel cakes. Customers had their choice of jams, butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream to slather on. Soda from a soda bar helped the funnel cake go down.

Brett Rowley grilled the perfect hot dog for those eschewing sweets. Supervising the action at the grill was Bishop Marc Marriott.

“We want to support the physical and spiritual health of our youth,” said Marriott. “From the fundraiser proceeds, about 20 young men and women will be able to attend youth camps.”

Another table held sign-up sheets auctioning off services such as babysitting and yard work to be performed by church youth. New to this year’s fundraiser was a spaghetti dinner for six to be prepared and served by the youth of the congregation. It went at auction for $75.

A bouncy house kept the little ones busy.