Keeping Students Safe – Post-Prom at Prom Plus

By Mary O’KEEFE

Prom is on May 16 and in the Crescenta Valley that means its time for Prom Plus. For over three decades, Crescenta Valley High School Prom Plus has offered a safe place for seniors and their guests to go to after prom.

Prom Plus is a grassroots effort that began after a CVHS senior was shot and killed at an unsupervised after-prom party. Community members and parents wanted to give students an alternative to after-prom parties where kids could have fun – and be safe.

Throughout the years the Prom Plus board, along with hundreds of volunteers, worked to raise funds for the event and then stayed up all night to make sure students had a memorable after-prom party.

Each year there are different games students can enjoy and this year is no exception.

“In addition to a massive obstacle course, laser tag, a full casino room, a video game truck, a photo station, a mini golf course, ping pong, face painting, a balloon artist, an arts and crafts station, a karaoke room, tons of food, drinks, snacks, desserts and games — like corn-hole, Jenga, playing cards and a huge variety of board and boxed games — and a very generous raffle for those who stay until the end – 5 a.m., we have some new additions,” said Asia Bribiesca-Hedin, president of Prom Plus. “We are bringing back the mechanical bull (by popular demand!), and we’re introducing a very talented caricature artist. Since [students] will want to enjoy all the activities without carrying [their] portrait around all night, we’re offering an opportunity to store it in the coat check room!”

The board realized that with so many activities for students more signage was needed. That has been worked out so all games, food and other areas (including the coat check room) will be easy to find.

The coat check room is monitored at all times allowing prom goers who bring a change of clothes to check prom dresses and suits.

For most of its three decades Prom Plus has been held through the generosity of the YMCA of the Foothills at the Crescenta-Cañada Y.

“When you [seniors] arrive, you’ll check in and get your wristbands at the front entrance and as you enter the lobby area, way-finding posters will point you to all of the different activities happening at various locations throughout the Y. As you pass the entry lobby, you’ll be greeted by the food court, which is stocked with a variety of hot foods and drinks, a coffee setup, snacks and desserts. There is also a coat room where you can leave your coats, formal wear, shoes etc so you can change into your comfy active wear and take advantage of all the activities in total comfort,” Bribiesca-Hedin said.

The Prom Plus tagline is “Saving Lives One Prom at a Time;” however, there may be no way to tell exactly how many lives Prom Plus has saved over the years. But what is known is that over the years thousands of students in Crescenta Valley were given a place where they could be safe and have fun to create memories with other students as they get ready to leave high school and move on their life’s journey.

Prom Plus began after a CVHS senior was shot and killed at an unsupervised party at a hotel in Anaheim. According to reports, there was drinking involved – both by the kids at the party and the shooter, who was a former student.

And for those who think this is something that is not a concern anymore: on May 3, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a post-prom party in Indianapolis. According to reports, the shooting occurred at a short-term rental home where a large number of teens gathered for the post-prom party.

“For 32 years, Prom Plus has provided a safe, supervised celebration for students after prom, fulfilling our mission to create a prom night they’ll remember for all of the right reasons. Prom Plus was born as an intentional community response to the tragic death of a beloved CVHS student at an unsupervised after-prom gathering. Since its inception, Prom Plus’ purpose has remained constant: a super fun night they’ll be talking about for years, free from drugs, alcohol or danger,” Bribiesca-Hedin said.

Prom Plus is an event that cannot happen without support from the community, including parents. Prom Plus needs funding and volunteers.

“We’re staying open two hours later this year, until 5 a.m., so [students] can celebrate pretty much until sunrise! We need volunteers for the 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. shift and [we need] prize donations valued at $25-plus. We’ve put together a Sign-Up Genius with all of the opportunities to volunteer, donate and support – they can find it linked from the main page at promplus.org. We count on community support to make the night a success, and this year is no exception,” Bribiesca-Hedin added.

The Prom Plus board is working hard to get volunteers and never stop raising funds for the event.

Bribiesca-Hedin added a note to parents:

“Prom night is something our students look forward to for years. It’s also a night that carries more risk than many people realize. Over the years, we’ve seen how quickly unsupervised after-parties can turn into something unexpected. Even well-intentioned plans can create situations that are difficult to manage and carry real responsibility for the adults involved.

That’s exactly why Prom Plus exists.

“Your student’s prom ticket already includes access to a fully organized, supervised after-party that costs over $30,000 to produce. It’s designed to be safe, structured and genuinely, amazingly fun with food, activities and an environment where students can celebrate without unnecessary risk.

“We don’t expect CVHS families to take on that level of responsibility, expense or coordination on their own. We’ve built something for the entire community so no one has to.”