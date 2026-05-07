GEF Hosts Successful Annual Diamonds Gala

The Glendale Education Foundation (GEF) hosted its successful annual Diamonds Gala on Friday evening, May 1, at Chevy Chase Country Club. The event brought together community and business leaders, educators and supporters for an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring this year’s Diamond Award recipients – exemplary Glendale Unified School District high school alumni – and investing in the future of Glendale. This year’s awardees were Dr. Brian Landisi who was presented with the Paragon Diamond Award, Joanna Linkchorst who received the Premier Rose Diamond Award, Dr. Alen Andriassian was honored with the Hope Diamond Award and Vrejh Hovsepian was recognized as the second-ever recipient of the Sapphire Award.

The event highlighted the continued impact of the Renewal Project, GEF’s initiative focused on expanding opportunities, enhancing programs, and ensuring every student in Glendale has access to the support and experiences they need to succeed.

“The Gala is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together as a community,” said Bethany Harrington, executive director. “The energy in the room and the generosity of our supporters will help move the Renewal Project forward and continue strengthening our role as a community hub – one that brings people together to enrich Glendale by investing in its most important asset: our students.”

Funds raised during the event will directly support programs benefiting students throughout the Glendale Unified School District, enhancing educational opportunities and reinforcing the Foundation’s role as a connector between schools, families, and the broader community.

For more information about the Glendale Education Foundation and its programs, please visit glened.org.

Provided by B. HARRINGTON