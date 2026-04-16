Safe, Free and Confidential: Dispose Unused or Expired Medications at Drug Take-back Day

By Mary O’KEEFE

April 25 is the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For the area of Crescenta Valley, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fire House youth center at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

The event is hosted by the Glendale Police Dept. with community partners CV Cares, DEA National TakeBack, Dignity Health, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and Phoenix House of California.

Prescription medications, over-the-counter medications and liquid medications, tightly sealed, will be accepted. Syringes, sharps, needles or illicit substances will not be accepted. The event helps residents easily dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medication so they don’t put the items down the drain or in a landfill.

In the April 2025 DEA Drug Take Back Day 4,472 law enforcement agencies participated at 4,590 collection sites. On that single day 620,321 lbs., equalling 310 tons, was collected. The total amount collected over 29 years (2026 is the 30th year) is 9,910 tons.

Disposing of medications the proper way is very important.

“The U.S. Geologic [Survey] has reported that [medications], such as steroids, prescription and non-prescription drugs, antibiotics, hormones and fragrances have been detected in water samples collected from streams considered susceptible to contamination from various wastewater sources such as those downstream from intense urbanization or livestock,” according to California’s Dept. of Toxic Substances Control.

Though some of this is from medication passing through the body and ending up in sewers, another source is from people throwing pharmaceuticals down the toilet – directly into the sewer.

Hundreds of human-made chemicals flow into U.S. streams and waterways and all of them are affecting the environment, wildlife and sea life, according to American Veterinary Medical Association.

It is advised that people review the expiration dates of both prescribed and over-the-counter medications then get rid of them safely. By doing this, it prevents mistakes of taking outdated medication, which can be dangerous to one’s health, and by getting them out of the house, especially if there are children in the residence, it prevents them from being taken by someone who they’re not prescribed for.

For those outside of the Crescenta Valley area go to DEATakeBack.com for a nearby collection site.

For information or questions contact SHovsepian@GlendaleCA.gov or CKhachiki@GlendaleCA.gov or call (747) 488-6921. More information can be found at GlendaleCA.gov/SubstanceAbuseResources