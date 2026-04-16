Art Found at St. Luke’s of the Mountains

By Mary O’KEEFE

All are invited to the Friends of Rockhaven’s Sixth Annual Art on the Rocks event at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Mary O’KEEFE

For years, the community could easily support the Friends of Rockhaven (FoR) and the historic property in Montrose by attending one of its biggest fundraisers – Art on the Rocks.

“The first [Art on the Rocks] event was in 2018,” said Joanna Linkchorst, president of FoR.

The FoR oversees the former site of the former Rockhaven Sanitarium at 2713 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose. It was founded in the mid-1920s by Agnes Richards. She had been a nurse and witnessed how abusive sanitariums were, specifically to female patients. She moved to the local area and began buying property in the 2700 block of Honolulu Avenue. This was before the City of Glendale annexed Montrose.

At Rockhaven she created an oasis for women in need of mental health support. She held afternoon teas, provided walks to nearby Montrose stores, and oversaw garden and art projects. Above all, women felt safe at Rockhaven.

She operated the facility until her death in 1967 when her granddaughter, Patricia Travis, took the reins and continued to operate Rockhaven until 2001 when it was sold to a large hospital corporation. The hospital shuttered Rockhaven and in 2008 the City of Glendale purchased the property for $8 million. At the time the plan was to have the Montrose Library move to the Rockhaven property and to also create a park-like area for the community. That was the plan in 2008 – but over the years plans changed. Over the years, the fate of Rockhaven has had its ups and downs – and through it all Friends of Rockhaven has been there as an advocate for Rockhaven and Agnes Richards. FoR, with Linkchorst at the helm, continues to fight to protect this historic Montrose sanitarium for women.

Fundraisers are held throughout the year; Art on the Rocks is a big fundraiser for the organization.

“We have 25 women signed up right now, setting up indoors and outside the beautiful, historical property of St. Luke’s of the Mountains,” Linkchorst said.

Linkchorst said this event is different from boutiques held by other organizations.

“In keeping with the idea of Rockhaven being run by women for women, we only have women artists [at the event],” Linkchorst said.

The money raised at the event is dedicated toward FoR’s efforts to learn, preserve and teach the history of Rockhaven Sanitarium.

“Right now we are working on cataloging, digitizing and properly storing our archives,” she added.

The event on April 25 begins at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Parking for St. Luke’s can be accessed one block north of Foothill Boulevard on Rosemont Avenue and east on Cross Street.

“We are immensely grateful for the continued support of Supervisor Barger and the amazing people at CV Weekly,” she added. “And we love that the St. Luke’s community always helps out and also offers coffee and baked goods during the event.”