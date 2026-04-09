Awards Presented, State of the City Given at Annual Luncheon

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce held its annual state of the city luncheon and awards presentation on Thursday at the Glendale Hilton Hotel.

Hundreds of people poured into the ballrooms of the Hilton, eager to find their seat before “mixing and mingling” with other guests. Fire chief Jeff Brooks led the pledge of allegiance and Rev. Cassie McCarty, director of Mission Integration at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital, led the invocation.

A special treat at each plate was a custom-made chocolate prepared for the luncheon by Mirelli Chocolatier.

Judee Kendall, president and CEO of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, took time to acknowledge and thank the many sponsors who made the luncheon possible.

After the luncheon was the presentation of awards. Honored were Taguhi Sogomonyan, who received the Chairman and President’s Award. Soroptimist International of Glendale, perhaps best known for its annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser, was recognized at Organization of the Year. Desiree Portillo-Rabinov accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

The Hyatt Place of Glendale and Los Angeles was recognized as Business of the Year. Marko Swan, a 2012 Man of the Year, introduced Alex Cover who was named the 2026 Man of the Year. Cover is a Glendale resident and the general manager of the Glendale Galleria.

“It is my genuine, sincere honor to accept this honor,” Cover said.

Finally, Rev. Cassie McCarty, who earlier led the assembled in the invocation, was lauded as the Woman of the Year.

Before taking the podium, a video was shown highlighting the many accomplishments of the City of Glendale, including it’s safety and the expansion of its clean energy efforts.

Applause greeted Mayor Ara Najarian, who then gave the state of the city address. Najarian, who is not seeking re-election, said that Glendale is “unlike any other city.”

“Overall crime has decreased by 20%,” he said before mentioning the creation of the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project – something that was not endorsed by everyone in the foothills region.

However, Mayor Najarian offered praise for the city’s accomplishments noting, “Glendale shows up.”