Read Across America Celebrated at La Crescenta Elementary

By Ruth SOWBY

Harry Potter ruled supreme at La Crescenta Elementary. Michele Pom’s fifth grade class took over the school library, which was transformed for Harry Potter Read Across America, on Thursday, March 5. Dressed as Professor McGonagall, librarian Carole Mulder said, “A Hogswart student is respectful and honorable.”

The students were surrounded by displays of Hogwarts, Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Mulder, aka Professor McGonagall, perched on a rocking chair as her students sat on a rug in front of her. She described the life and times of J.K. Rowling, the British author who wrote the Harry Potter series. Rowling had a love of reading and always wanted to be a writer. Her seven-volume series about the young wizard earned her millions of dollars.

For the second year, the Archer Rivas Foundation has provided the funds to decorate the library with the Harry Potter symbols.

“It’s a fun way to experience an author’s world. They [the students] become engaged and excited,” said Mulder. The students had a variety of reactions“It’s fun and cool,” said one. “I recognize most of the decorations from the books,” said another. “My dad said he’d buy me another Harry Potter book,” said another.

This is the eighth consecutive year that Mulder has decorated the library with symbols from the work of a beloved author. Last year, Flat Stanley was honored.

Over the five-day period that began on March 2, 420 students visited the Harry Potter themed library.

Read Across America is the largest year-round reading initiative, launched by the National Education Association in 1998. It focuses on motivating children of all ages to read and celebrating diverse books and promotes reading throughout the year.