Healthy Living 2025: Setting New Year’s Resolutions

We swear will keep them but most of us will let New Year’s resolutions slip away as life gets in our

way.

By Mary O’KEEFE

We have the ancient Babylonians to thank for the tradition of making New Year’s

resolutions. It was about 4,000 years ago when ancient Babylonians made their New

Year’s resolutions. They were the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the

New Year – though for them the year began in mid-March when crops were planted.

They celebrated with a 12-day religious festival when a new king was crowned or they

reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They promised to pay their debts and

return any objects they had borrowed throughout the year. These promises are the

forerunners of the present day New Year’s resolutions. If the Babylonians kept their

word they believed their gods would bestow favor for the coming year; if not, they

would fall out of favor of with the gods, according to history.com.

As with everything, there is a science behind making resolutions. Many of the

resolutions made have to do with creating new habits or changing old ones. For

example, people resolve to eat healthier, exercise more, spend less time on social

media or quit smoking.

Below is some information on resolutions from Psychology Today:

Habits are automatic ‘conditioned’ responses. Contrary to popular belief it is not hard

to change habits if it is done based on science. To change an old habit people have to

create a new one; so whether they are changing an existing habit or creating a new

one, the "scientific method” for doing so is the same. People have already created

hundreds of habits and don't even remember how those habits started, so creating a

new habit can’t be that hard or people wouldn’t have so many of them.

To create a new habit it is best to pick a small action. Many times people make

resolutions that look great on paper but are very difficult in practice. Ideas like getting

more exercise or eating healthier are not small. So instead of making a resolution to

“get more exercise” choose to walk one-third more than usual or take the stairs

instead of the elevator or have a healthy smoothie in the morning.

It is advised to attach new actions to previous habits. For example, those who

already go on a walk should just increase the number of days walked or the distance

walked. And ease into a resolution; don’t expect to change everything overnight.

According to studies, 38.5% of adults in the U.S. set New Year’s resolutions

annually but only 9% successfully keep them. And 23% of us abandon the resolutions

within the first week while only 36% make it past the first month. The majority give

up by mid-February.

However setting goals, like New Year’s resolutions, is an optimistic way to

begin the new year. It is a good practice to set goals and follow through and gives

people a sense they are in control of their lives.

The most common resolutions are those related to health, exercise and diet.

For the month of January, CVW will be focusing on those health issues as well as

mental health, children’s health and health for seniors.