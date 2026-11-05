CRIME BLOTTER

Oct. 31

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while she was shopping at the location she purchased jewelry using her credit card. She then continued to shop and put her purse down while she was trying on clothes. She then picked up her purse and left the location to go to the grocery store. When she went to make her purchases at the grocery store she realized her credit card holder was missing. She then got text messages from her credit card companies that someone had attempted to use her credit card without her permission or knowledge. She canceled her cards.

The theft occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that as she was shopping she placed her purse in a shopping cart. As she approached the cashier and checked her purse she notice a male adult quickly walking away from her area. She then found her wallet had been stolen. Another victim at the same location, and around the same time, reported that while she was shopping she put her purse in the shopping cart. While she was waiting at the checkout lane she noticed her iPhone was missing from her purse.

Both thefts occurred between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

2500 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned home to find the interior rooms had been ransacked. The rear entrance, sliding glass door had been shattered and was open. Residents also found the Wi-Fi router had been unplugged, affecting the home’s surveillance cameras. Several items were found to be stolen.

The burglary occurred between 8:05 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 28

4900 block of Palm Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, a driver noticed the door locking mechanism on his vehicle had been damaged and the interior of his car had been ransacked. Tools had been stolen from the vehicle between Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.