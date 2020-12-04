»Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce

Holiday Fun Planned

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – holiday bingo time!

Tis the season to give and receive! As many of you know, small businesses have been severely impacted by this pandemic. In an effort to support our local small businesses, we have created a Montrose holiday bingo with over 15 participating businesses. This means there are over 15 chances of winning a prize (valued at $20-plus)! Some of the prizes are a 90-day YMCA gym membership, gift certificates, hair products, makeup products, a Spiritual Heart Yoga Center class, bath bomb set with a diffuser, immune boosting all-natural supplements, and many more! The rules are simple; you just have to have shopped at five different shops (in a row) from Nov. 28 through Dec. 18 to claim your prize. See our social media or website for the bingo playcard. Happy holidays and get rewarded for shopping locally!

Chamber Updates

A warm welcome to our newest members: La Cañada Junior Women’s Club, Posh Doll LA, and Janssen’s Floor and Fabric Care! Congratulations to Posh Doll LA on joining our Honolulu small business community!

A special thank you to local business owner George Pondella of Stamina Wellness and Rossmoyne Inc. for joining us in our third “Small Town Big Dreams” series. For those who missed his business tips and inspiration, visit our website or social media to view the Q&A.

Thank you to the City of Glendale for always supporting our efforts.

We partnered with the YMCA of the Foothills and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital for a “gratitude food drive” to deliver Thanksgiving meals to local families. Thank you to Trader Joe’s Montrose, Verdugo Plumbing and the community for their generous donations. We were able to deliver 20 meals.

Our GoFundMe is still active for anyone who has the means to support our efforts. Without donations, we will have to go inactive. Our wish is to continue supporting our small business members and community with virtual events and bingos until we can resume our big events, Oktoberfest and Craft Beer Fest. We have partnered with MVCC chamber member Panos Productions Photography to gift a corporate headshot (valued at $175) to the next donor of any amount. Also, the next two donors will receive a mask-chain gift courtesy of local jeweler An Old Soul Jewelry. Visit our website for the GoFundMe link.

Join Spiritual Heart Yoga Center in bringing joy to the seniors while supporting small local restaurants by raising money to buy $50 gift cards and gift them to each resident at the Honolulu Manor Senior Apartments. There are 85 residential units and they are hoping to give each resident a gift certificate to a local restaurant for the holiday season. Visit spiritualheartyoga.com for the GoFundMe link.

Lastly, there are many different chamber opportunities and ways you can get involved. Anyone interested in joining the chamber can reach out to us for more information. We would love to host your virtual ribbon cutting ceremony and help promote you on our social media plus e-blasts. There are also sponsorships available for our upcoming webinars (as low as $25 opportunities because we know times have been tough). Get in contact with us for more information.

Stay safe, be well and please keep supporting local businesses (if Amazon has it, one of our shops does, too; just let us know what item you are seeking and we can advise you of the shop that has it)!