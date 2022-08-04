CV Chamber of Commerce

Up Next … CV Weekly Mixer and More

Saturday, July 23 … what an evening! Whether it was getting ready for tri tip or pulled pork slider barbeque in the beautiful St. Luke’s of the Mountains Church courtyard or the prospect of winning some money playing bingo inside Sadler Hall, over 100 enthusiasts showed up and thoroughly enjoyed the activities. Kudos to Stephen Mack and the St. Luke’s of the Mountains Church staff, to our game sponsors, and a huge “thank you” to the dedicated and supportive veterans from American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 for making this evening a success.

You can help support and show your appreciation for our local veterans by attending their bingo event on Friday, Aug. 19 at Holy Redeemer Church (Healy Hall) or consider sponsoring one of their $100 games by contacting Mike Baldwin at mhbaldwin1960@sbcglobal.net.

Announcements:

Save the date … next up is the “Show Your Team Colors” at the CV Chamber mixer at the CV Weekly on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. Located at 3800 La Crescenta Ave. (n/e corner of La Crescenta Avenue & Honolulu Avenue), publisher Robin Goldsworthy and staff will be offering live music, catered food from Gail’s Gourmet A Go-Go, a Chamber member only drawing worth $175, raffle drawing gifts and prizes, and numerous opportunities to meet other community business members. You won’t want to miss this mixer!

Previously mentioned is the Friday, Aug. 19 Veterans Bingo Night at Holy Redeemer Church (Healy Hall) with the first game starting at 6 p.m. Our local veterans are counting on your support.

The 9/11 Patriot Day Remembrance Motorcade honoring our fallen first responders and those we lost on Sept. 11, 2001 will commence from the Ralph’s Marketplace parking lot at 8:46 a.m. on Friday morning, Sept. 9. Route details will be provided as we get closer to the date.

Newest Members:

We are proud to announce recent new business members to our Crescenta Valley Chamber family. Freight Right Global Logistics (Sebastian Hovsepian, owner) delivers global supply chain solutions; Arktos Wealth Management (Frank Virgallito, owner) provides professional financial planning; Current Music (Maddie Madsen, CEO) a boutique music licensing and custom music house; and Robin Learning Systems (Robin Johnson, owner) providing business coaching and consulting. We welcome our newest members to the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce family.

Emergency Preparedness Tip:

Be watchful and respond by calling 9-1-1 to any sign of an emergency situation … the sighting of smoke in our mountains, elderly people showing signs of distress or confusion, pets or children left alone in vehicles, especially with windows rolled up, reckless drivers, especially those around our schools, and any unusual activity that affects the safety of others. Provide as many details as possible before contacting the authorities. Your actions as a responsible citizen may save a life.

CV Chamber Membership Opportunities:

If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org. You may also access our Chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto, “Our Business is Your Business.”

Steve Pierce, Executive Director

Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce

(818) 248-4957

info@crescentavalleychamber.org