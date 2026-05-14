NEWS FROM THE MONTROSE-VERDUGO CITY CHAMBER

Celebrations, Scholarships, and Community

April was a busy and memorable month for the Chamber beginning with our annual Easter Bunny Yard Drop event, proudly supported by the YMCA of the Foothills. Thank you to everyone who placed orders and to those who generously donated eggs helping us create baskets for members of the Glendale Police Dept. to deliver to deserving children in our community.

We also had the pleasure of celebrating the grand opening of one of Montrose’s newest businesses, Craft & Create, before rolling right into the 11th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest, proudly supported by Environmental 911. Even with a rainy start, our vendors and attendees stuck it out and the afternoon turned into a beautiful day filled with live music, delicious local food and incredible craft beer. We’re already counting down to next year!

May started on a high note with our annual Cinco de Mayo Mixer and Scholarship Celebration with Jenkins Properties. In partnership with the YMCA of the Foothills, we awarded scholarships to three outstanding local high school seniors. Congratulations to Dahae Seo, our top scholarship recipient, and to Alena Kim and Ella Soh, who received our secondary scholarships. We’re proud to support these students and know the future is bright with them leading the way!

Looking ahead, we invite the community to join us for our annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Montrose Vietnam War Memorial in partnership with the Montrose Shopping Park Association. The ceremony will take place on Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. on the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard.

As always, thank you for continuing to show up, support local enterprises and make our community such a special place.

Celebrating Our New MVCC Members!

* 65isHere Insurance – Medicare broker that can help find affordable health insurance plans tailored for your needs. 65ishere.com

* Craft & Create – Offers a variety of creative crafting projects suitable for individuals and groups. 2429 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose

* i9 sports – High-quality, community-based youth sports leagues, camps and clinics across a variety of popular sports including soccer, basketball, flag football, baseball, lacrosse and volleyball. (747) 238-7826

* Torres Home Services, Inc. – We have highly trained technicians who specialize in plumbing, drain cleaning, heating, air conditioning and electrical. We also offer 24 hour emergency service because we know emergencies can – and do – happen any time. (818) 242-6636

Celebrating Our Returning MVCC Members!

* Caspian Services – Helping businesses of all sizes since 2002 with website design, development and marketing. caspianservices.net

* Robbin’s Nest Preschool and Kindergarten – Founded in 1975, we serve nearly 200 families in La Crescenta and beyond, fostering children’s intellectual, emotional and social growth. (818) 248-7324

* Animus Grappling – “We strive to ensure that anyone who walks through our doors will find what they are looking for – whether it be improving physical fitness, learning self defense, losing weight, increasing confidence or embarking on a competitive jiu jitsu career, we at Animus Grappling are here to serve and guide you on your journey.” animusgrappling.com

* Carlo Gasper with Rocket Mortgage – “I have over 10 years of experience as a senior mortgage loan officer, and I have assisted 100-plus clients over the past year.” (704) 421-9407

MVCC Upcoming Events:

On Monday, May 25 – Memorial Day ceremony at 8 a.m. at the Montrose Vietnam War Memorial (corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard)

Remember to shop local!

Molly Burke, President/CEO

MVCC