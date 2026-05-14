NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Welcoming New Members, Big Plans on the Horizon

In April, the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted our annual Hometown Country Fair. Organized by vice president Robert Manciero, the Fair had everything promised plus our inaugural 5K Run and Dog Strut! Congratulations to everyone who came out and enjoyed live music, a dance demonstration, Fair food and more! It was super to see representatives from the Crescenta Valley Water District explain how important water is to our community and to present the winners of its art contest.

On April 29, the Chamber held its monthly social hour at Sabrina’s Pizzeria in Montrose. It was nice to see Phil Downs, Leslie Lesh and Dr. Mark Anthony take part in this casual event. We hope to see you at our next one on May 27 at 6 p.m. at Joselito’s Mexican Restaurant, 2345 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose. Every month the chamber gathers at a local spot to show its support for that business.

In addition to our monthly social hours, we hope you’ll stop by Sadler Hall on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. tonight, Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. when we host insurance guru Gregg Inboden, vice president of Momentous Insurance Brokers, which is a business of Marsh McLennan. He will be making a presentation on the importance of businesses having the right insurance. Mark your calendars and plan on coming out tonight at 6 p.m. for the chamber’s Speaker Series.

We are excited to highlight some of the many businesses that recognize the value of being a chamber member:

ABC Auto Electric Inc., providing top notch maintenance and exceptional service for all types of vehicles. http://www.abcae.com/

providing top notch maintenance and exceptional service for all types of vehicles. http://www.abcae.com/ ACE Hardware – La Crescenta, offering personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience. http://acehardware.com/

offering personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience. http://acehardware.com/ Andy’s Transfer & Storage, over 100 years of experience and a reputation for reliability and excellence. andysmoving.com

I invite you to visit our website www.crescentavalleychamber.org to see the many businesses that are part of the Crescenta Valley Chamber!

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce