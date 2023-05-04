NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER

Hello, Crescenta Valley! You were forewarned April would be a busy month, and busy it was.

First off, we had a great mixer at the Crescenta Valley Chamber office, 3131 Foothill Blvd. ‘D,’ on April 13. There was a great crowd, great networking energy, really good food and a good time was had by all. Then, of course, we held the 17th Annual Hometown Country Fair at Crescenta Valley Park this past Saturday. The park was filled with throngs of happy fair-goers all day long. The Sardo Brothers, CVHS jazz band, Rosemont Middle School jazz band and Rosemont Cheer kept the stage hopping with good homespun entertainment. Over 60 vendors were there, both commercial booths with a wide variety of crafts and wares and nonprofit groups getting their message out to all attendees of the fair. With beautiful La Crescenta weather, it was a fun, very successful Hometown Country Fair. Get excited for the 18th annual fair in April ’24!

A huge “thank you” to all of our sponsors and all the volunteers who helped put on the fair. The crews from American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 are all incredible. The Prom Plus Club members and CVHS baseball teams were right on task. A huge effort again by the Chamber board and membership was greatly appreciated.

But the biggest thank is extended to State Senator Anthony Portantino when he presented a Senate Proclamation recognizing Steve Pierce – not only for all of his efforts with this year’s fair, but for his years of service to the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce and our surrounding communities. Steve tells me he’d like to scale back some. We’ll see what that looks like, but I think we should start naming freeways, streets, buildings and airports in his honor. Or maybe we round up 20 community-minded individuals to try to fill his shoes! We are all grateful for what he’s done!

Okay, now we are ready to move forward with the rest of the year’s events. Our May mixer will be held on May 16 at El Charro Mexican Restaurant, 3741 N. Verdugo Road in Montrose from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring yourself and a friend for an excellent networking opportunity to promote yourself and your business, enjoy some excellent food and help nurture the fine community spirit we all share as we live and work in our wonderful environs.

Monday, June 12 is the date of the annual Crescenta Valley Chamber Scholarship Golf Tournament that will be held at Scholl Canyon Golf Course, 3800 E. Glenoaks Blvd. in Glendale. Entry forms can be found at the Chamber website or at the office. Put a team together or join us as a solo player and we can create a team. Bring extra socks because you might get a hole in one!

Please open and read all of your emails from the Chamber. We’ll keep you up-to-date on all the local events and activities.

Have a great May and don’t forget to stop and smell the flowers!

JD Speas, DVM

CVoC President