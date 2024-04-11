NEWS FROM THE M-VC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

April Awakens: From Egg My Home to Craft Beer Haven, MVCC Reflects on Easter Fun and Showcases Springtime Business Buzz!

Wow, what a month March was! The Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) would like to take a moment to thank this amazing community for its support and efforts. March was filled with celebration, generosity and anticipation for future events. From joyful Easter egg hunts to acts of kindness that warmed our hearts, it’s been a time to come together and appreciate all that makes our neighborhood special. We’d like to point out some highlights that made this a month to remember.

First and foremost, our 4th Annual Egg My Home event stole the spotlight this past month. We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s event was our most successful yet boasting a record-breaking 68 orders and over 4,000 eggs delivered to doorsteps across Montrose, La Crescenta, La Cañada, Tujunga, Pasadena and Glendale. Our board members were up before the sun to get those eggs delivered to all our participating families and we were all thrilled to be a part of such a fun and exciting event. A huge thank you goes out to our community members who supported this event and made it a smashing success.

In addition to spreading Easter joy through our Egg My Home event, we were honored to collaborate with the Glendale Police Dept. (GPD) in delivering Easter egg donations to deserving children in our community. Amy Tate from GPD shared the heartwarming news: “We decided to give the baskets to eight well-deserving kids at Horace Mann Elementary. They all received the baskets for different reasons, but they were all so deserving of them!”

The smiles on the faces of these children served as a poignant reminder of the impact we can make when we come together as a community to spread kindness and joy.

We can’t forget about our 9th Annual Montrose Craft Beer Fest event – it was a smashing success! As our second biggest fundraiser, we’re thrilled with how well it went. With perfect 60°F sunny weather, 882 guests enjoyed brews from 15 breweries and delicious food from six restaurants. A massive thank you to our sponsors, vendors and volunteers for making it possible. Special shoutout to all the volunteers who helped pull off this fantastic event.

As we reflect on the past month’s achievements and look forward to the exciting events on the horizon, the MVCC remains dedicated to serving the interests of our members and fostering a thriving business community. Together, we will continue to create moments of joy, generosity and connection that make our neighborhood a wonderful place to call home.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from the Montrose-Verdugo Chamber of Commerce. Here’s to a fruitful April filled with growth, camaraderie and endless possibilities. Cheers to our vibrant community!

Meet the newest business member of the MVCC:

Babaians Law Firm: “Babaians Law Firm is a prestigious, dynamic law firm specializing in personal injury and car accident law. By working with our exceptionally talented team, our clients achieve remarkable results.” http://bianslaw.com

…and welcoming back renewing members:

Grayson’s Tune Town: “Southern California’s favorite music store since 1953. Instruments, music lessons, guitar repair.” www.graysonstunetown.com

Friends of Rockhaven: “A 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that exists to support Rockhaven Park and the entities that call Rockhaven Sanitarium their home. We fulfill our mission by raising funds to help preservation efforts, give tours of the property, organize events that publicize the Park to create outside interest and garner public support, create volunteer opportunities to help clean and restore.” www.friendsofrockhaven.org/

Robbin’s Nest Preschool: “Established in 1975 and recognized for excellence in the community, Robbin’s Nest Preschool and Kindergarten, located in La Crescenta, continues to serve almost 200 families in Crescenta Valley, Glendale and the Foothill communities. We help kindergarteners and preschoolers develop intellectually, emotionally and socially.” www.robbinsnestpreschool.com

Merle Norman Cosmetics: “Since 1931, Merle Norman Cosmetics has defined prestige skincare and cosmetics. The award-winning brand is celebrated by millions of women across multiple generations as a leading beauty industry staple.” (818) 249-1743

Lutheran Church in the Foothills: “In the summer of 1947, the Evangelical Lutheran Synod of California requested the Board of American Missions of the United Lutheran Church in America to send a pastor-developer into the La Cañada, La Crescenta and Montrose area.” http://lcifoothills.org

Hillcrest Pet Hospital: “We feel that our faith in Christ Jesus sets us apart from other veterinary hospitals. We want our team, our clients and our community to feel this as they walk in. As a privately owned small business we strive to be anything but corporate. Our clients are not a number to us – you and your pets matter. Dr. Odet Kaspari-Chiriboga has a passion for surgery and will often perform surgeries that other veterinarians in the area might refer out. If you have a concern about your pet’s health that may require surgical services, let us know!” http://hillcrestpethospital.com

MVCC and Member Updates/Upcoming Events:

NEW DATE: Thursday, April 18 at noon: Grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at Noa Health, 3535. N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

Friday, April 26 at midnight: Deadline for submission of MVCC scholastic scholarships, open to Clark Magnet and CV high school graduating seniors.

Link is case sensitive: bit.ly/MVCCSCHOLARSHIP.

Remember to shop local!

Sara Darby, Secretary

Montrose Verdugo Chamber of Commerce