TASTY TREATS

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

I enjoy making this hearty breakfast sandwich for my friends and family, serving it alongside country-style fried potatoes and fresh orange juice. For lunch, I pair it with a side of pasta salad. That’s all there is to it.

Makes 4 sandwiches.

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons prepared pesto (divided)

2 medium tomatoes (sliced)

Kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

2 avocados (peeled, pit removed, sliced thin)

4 ounces of fresh baby spinach

6 large eggs

4 large croissants

Directions:

Carefully cut each croissant in half horizontally. Set the tops aside.

Spread 1 tablespoon pesto on the cut side of each bottom. Layer two slices of tomato on top of the pesto. Sprinkle the tomato slices with salt and pepper to taste. Place one-quarter of the avocado slices on top of the tomatoes. Place one-quarter of the spinach on top of the avocados.

Using a large skillet, scramble eggs lightly over medium heat. Layer one-quarter of the eggs on top of the spinach. Repeat until all four sandwiches are ready.

Spread one tablespoon of pesto on the cut side of each croissant top. Place the spinach on the pan and press down lightly to ensure the ingredients settle properly before serving with a side of breakfast potatoes.