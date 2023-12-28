People Making News

Biola University welcomed the following students to the Biola community as they start their journey as an Eagle this fall: Faith Choi of La Crescenta majoring in Allied Health; Jakob Torres of La Cañada Flintridge majoring in kinesiology and Jonathan Won of La Crescenta majoring in Bible, theology, and ministry.

_________________________________

Audrey Melillo and Skyla Park, both from of La Cañada were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts annually approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni. The Society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.

For more information, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org.

_________________________________

Brian Church of Glendale was among 1,159 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Church earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Office of Graduate Studies.

The graduates are from 48 countries; 39 U.S. states and the District of Columbia; and more than 150 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Rodney D. Bennett presided over the ceremonies.

_________________________________

Ian Camner from La Crescenta qualified for Belmont University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. Approximately 52% of Belmont’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for innovation in higher education, the University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.