LCWC Contributes to Food and Toy Drive

Volunteers with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station collected food and toys for local families this holiday season. Deputy Brian Chun (right) addressed the La Crescenta Woman’s Club on Dec. 10, speaking of the need to bring cheer to local families and others during the Christmas season. The members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club gathered toys, food and cash totaling over $1100 for Deputy Chun to take to the station. He mentioned that Lisa Dutton is heading up the effort for the sheriff volunteers.

Philanthropy chair Danette Erickson (left) and Dawna Daley-Berger oversaw the outreach.