By Lindy Bockman

It was Christmas Eve

In La Cañada

People were scurrying about

In their shoes by Prada.

They were up to their ears

In bag after bag

They were tired and spent

And their shoulder did sag.

There were great crowds

Gathered on streets

Sees Candies was selling

Out of their treats.

Chocolate nuggets and creams

Some snappy brittle

All conspiring

To expand your middle.

From standing so long

The merchants were weary

Too long for some

To be bubbly and cheery.

But so many shops

Were still of great cheer

Taylors was serving

Steak and cold beer.

McDonald’s was busy

For those in a hurry

Selling out very quickly

Of their festive McFlurries.

The parks were aglow

With a twinkle of lights

Houses were trimmed

With elves in green tights.

But all of the children

Will squeal with delight

When they spy their toys

As dawn breaks its first light.

And so La Cañada

Glows in a sparkle of light

All waiting for Christmas

This Christmas Eve night.