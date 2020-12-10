Resiliency

By Adria E. Navarro,

PhD, LCSW

Resilience means overcoming adversity by successfully adapting to negative life events, trauma, stress or risk. As we experience the holiday season this month, coupled with these grim days of the coronavirus pandemic, let’s work together to make our foothill communities resilient.

The Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA), a program of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH), is here to help. As a community support, we make it our mission to enhance the quality of life for older adults. We share information and resources aimed at supporting health and independence, both through our online resource pages (uscvhh.org/aging-resources) and through phone consultations to discuss each person’s unique situation.

Many find solace in doing all that we can to stop the spread of coronavirus, carefully following public health guidelines to shelter-in-place, keep our face-mask handy, and frequently wash hands. When situations arise that spark concern of an exposure, COVID-19 testing is advised. Los Angeles County has a short-term program for older persons that provides free “at home testing” now through Jan. 15. This requires an online request, and making arrangements to get the test sent to the laboratory using FedEx. See details at: https://covid19.lacounty.gov/la-county-holiday-home-test-collection/

The greatest action we can take to defend against the coronavirus will be to get vaccinated. For older adults residing in licensed care facilities, this is expected to be provided through CVS and Walgreen pharmacies that are mounting plans for facility visits in the new year, following the green light from state officials. Health care providers will be in the first wave to receive the vaccine, while residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities will follow closely thereafter. CRCA is monitoring the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccination process for older adults and happy to share updates as they become available.

Sparking resilience and successful adaptations will look different for each of us. The CRCA webpage includes a resource page with social engagement opportunities.

Technology may be a big contributor to these new ideas. Plugging in with Zoom and other platforms is another way CRCA can help. Several agencies are assisting older adults with their technology needs, whether that is the hardware, the software or the training to use it.

During this month of holiday traditions, may you stay safe and healthy and find ways to connect with others that bring you joy.

Happy holidays from all of us at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital!