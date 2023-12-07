University of Redlands and Woodbury University to Explore Strategic Integration

The University of Redlands has signed a letter of intent exploring the strategic integration of Woodbury University into the University of Redlands.

“The University of Redlands and Woodbury University are united by a common mission: a commitment to a transformative education for our students,” said University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk. “Adding Woodbury’s strong and distinctive academic programs to the University of Redlands family provides opportunities for both institutions’ students, faculty, and staff and creates a dynamic environment where our combined impact is greater than what either institution can do alone.”

Located 75 miles apart in Southern California, both private nonprofit universities are well known for delivering innovative and individualized educational experiences to their students on Woodbury University’s Burbank campus and the University of Redlands campuses in Redlands, Marin County outside of San Francisco, and in Salzburg, Austria. The mission and values of the two institutions are similar, with a commitment to small class sizes and hands-on educational experiences.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to join with an ideal potential partner like the University of Redlands,” said Woodbury University President Dr. Barry Ryan. “We have been exploring a university integration to enhance our institution’s financial stability and, after conducting a thorough assessment of our options, the University of Redlands emerged as a strong partner in providing a long-term solution for Woodbury. Their strategic mission is an ideal fit for us, and this potential integration will enable our students to continue receiving a world-class education while providing additional opportunities to University of Redlands students.”

Signing the letter of intent marks the beginning of discussions for a potential integration of Woodbury with Redlands. This exploratory phase does not bind either institution, and there are more stages ahead, including creating and signing an agreement and seeking approvals from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College & University Commission (WSCUC) and the U.S. Dept. of Education.

The University of Redlands and Woodbury University have collectively chosen to announce this letter of intent in order to allow for transparent discussions among their respective communities. Through a series of town halls and information sessions, both groups will solicit the input of their stakeholders, including students, staff, alumni, and trustees.